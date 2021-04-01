Area children are invited to a 30-minute Zoom class that will explore music through song, dance and play, as Katie Palmer, Musical Instrument Museum’s (MIM) curator of education, presents four Mini Music Maker classes, Wednesdays in April.
Palmer says that music making aids in young children’s development and helps foster a sense of well-being. Participants don’t need musical instruments to get in on the fun — she’ll help children make music using everyday household items.
The early childhood music and movement courses will explore music from around the globe with children while singing, dancing and playing instruments. Designed for children and caregivers, each four-week session explores a new musical culture in engaging ways. Motor, pre-language, and musical skills are developed simultaneously, while children actively participate in the music making.
Each class is structured around developmentally appropriate activities for the children to interact with and create their own music. By exploring music through song, dance and basic instruments, children develop musical and social skills. Early childhood music programs are also proven to foster physical, emotional and cognitive growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.