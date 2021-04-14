Veterans Heritage Project (VHP) will virtually host its Honor Roll event Saturday, April 17, at 10am, and the community is invited to tune in. The veteran parade and benefit event will honor the service of veterans, celebrate the accomplishments of the VHP program’s students and raise funds for the continuation and growth of the program.
VHP’s mission is to Connect Students with Veterans™ in order to honor veterans, preserve America’s heritage, and develop future leaders.
“VHP’s after-school program brings educational enrichment to Arizona middle schools, high schools, colleges, and universities,” said Michelle DiMuro, VHP executive director. “Although through this event our students will honor all veterans who shared their service stories for the 2020 and 2021 editions of Since You Asked, we will also pay tribute to the Arizona National Guard for their extraordinary service to the community during the pandemic.”
Approximately 200 veterans will drive through the parade route in decorated cars. The route will feature military vehicles from every military engagement from World War II to the War on Terror, cheering students — some in uniform from each era, a flag line from The Patriot Guard riders, poster size veteran service photos, a flyover from the Arizona Stearman Squad, and more.
The virtual event will be emceed by two local alumni students — Emma Suttell from Boulder Creek High School in Anthem, who will also sing the national anthem, and Jim Lednicky, an alumnus from Shea Middle School and Shadow Mountain High School, and current VHP Chapter President at ASU.
During the livestream, VHP will present the Barbara Hatch Founders Award for Program Excellence to their Teacher of the Year, bestow their inaugural Alumni Service Award, and highlight five student essay scholarship winners from Cactus Shadows High School in Cave Creek, Ironwood Ridge High School in Oro Valley, Arizona State University in Tempe, and Collegiate High School at NWFSU in Florida.
For more information about VHP, visit veteransheritage.org.
To register for free online, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/honorroll. Registrants will have an opportunity to bid on silent auction items and enter a drawing to win a trip to Hawaii to visit Pearl Harbor in celebration of VHP’s Pearl Anniversary — 12 years as a nonprofit. The winning entry will be drawn live at the conclusion of the livestream.
