We are pleased to have our Pre-K-12 grade students back in classrooms for in-person learning. In order to maintain a safe learning environment, all health and safety measures are being followed (e.g., wearing cloth face masks, washing hands frequently and social distancing). Our principals, teachers and support staff are working diligently to maximize social distancing and adherence to wearing cloth face masks by students and staff.
We are also grateful to our parents and guardians for their help with reinforcing our mitigation strategies with their children. The safe return to in-person learning would not have been as successful without everyone working together.
Additionally, as part of the Maricopa County Phase 1B vaccination roll-out, PVSchools partnered with HonorHealth and Scottsdale Unified School District for COVID-19 vaccination events. I am pleased to report more than 2,000 PVSchools employees received both doses of the vaccine, with many other of our employees receiving the vaccine through other means. I would be remiss if I did not mention the tremendous work of the numerous HonorHealth employees and volunteers to ensure the vaccination events were well-organized and the process went smoothly. We are extremely grateful for our partnership with HonorHealth, which allowed district employees to be vaccinated as it’s a critical component for the safe return to in-person instruction.
I am also pleased to announce we have signed an agreement with In Office DX that will provide all students, their families and all district staff the opportunity to be tested for COVID-19 without any out-of-pocket costs to families or the district. This really is a game-changer for our district! We are still finalizing the details and plans for the roll-out, but in the meantime, here are a few details:
- The PCR Testing (shallow nasal swab) is voluntary.
- Results will be received within 24 hours.
- The cost of testing will be covered with a combination of individual health insurance and CARES Act funding for uninsured individuals.
- Public health guidelines for quarantining will still need to be followed at each school.
- Voluntary testing will help to identify and isolate infected individuals.
PVSchools continues to follow the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Arizona Department of Education (ADE), the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) and state and local governments to ensure a safe delivery of in-person instruction and to help protect students, staff and our community.
