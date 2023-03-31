Scapin

Roger Prenger, Jacqueline Anderson and Courtney Collingwood in "Scapin" at Fountain Hills Theater.

 Submitted

Fountain Hills Theater has brought the hilarious, madcap comedy, “Scapin” to the stage with performances taking place now through April 9.

In this wild physical comedy, the crafty servant Scapin jumps into the story as he first promises to help in the affairs of his neighbor’ son, Octave, then to aid in those of his own charge, Leander.

Both young men have fallen in love with unlikely and penniless beauties, and both need money to help solve their dilemmas. Scapin knows a good ruse will always win the day and he drafts Sylvestre, Octave’s servant, into his schemes.

Brimming with zany characters and improvisation, this play is an uproarious romp of hugely theatrical proportions.

Adapting and updating Moliere’s 1671 original with topically fresh dialogue (“Moliere didn’t write this part” is admitted freely), dance hall music and the occasional soft shoe routine, the cast takes great joy in blowing the fourth wall to pieces as they portray servants, ruthless employers and the two sets of young lovers – complete with tall boots and appropriately heaving bosoms – all with a penchant for mayhem.

“Scapin” is directed by Peter J. Hill and is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC servicing the Dramatists Play Service Collection.

The play opened March 24 and performances continue Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. until April 9. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.

Individual tickets are $35.00 for adults and $18.00 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, active duty and veteran discounts are available. Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office by calling 480-837-9661 during box office hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday) or by visiting fhtaz.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you