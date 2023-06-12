Wreaths Across America has added new Flag Day lesson plans to its TEACH Program, which provides free access to curriculum and educational resources for all, in time for the celebration on June 14.
Flag Day, celebrated June 14, commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States.
The new lesson plans have been designed for all grade levels and learning abilities, and have an objective for civic ideals and practices.
“An understanding of civic ideals and practices is critical for full participation in society and is an essential component of education for citizenship,” said Cindy Tatum, Wreaths Across America curriculum developer and Gold Star Mom.
“This theme enables students to learn about the rights and responsibilities of citizens of a democracy, and to appreciate the importance of active citizenship.”
The Wreaths Across America TEACH Program helps serve professional and amateur educators by acting as a conduit to share established curriculum materials from like-minded partner organizations. Additionally, Wreaths Across America develops original curriculums — like the new Flag Day materials — to help educators in their endeavor to provide quality learning experiences for their students.
To learn more or download lesson plans from Wreaths Across America’s TEACH Program, visit learn.wreathsacrossamerica.org/teach.
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.
The organization’s mission — Remember, Honor, Teach — is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. Find more information about the organization at wreathsacrossamerica.org.
