American Legion Post 34 invites veterans and the public to learn about the Post’s role in World War II while enjoying a BBQ and red hot entertainment from the era provided by the Manhattan Dolls–– The Andrews Sisters of today.
The Faces of Freedom kicks off on March 19, with a salute to the men and women who served in World War II. Entertainment and the barbeque runs from noon to 4pm, with The Dolls performing in the Al Morgan Hall at 1 and 3pm. The entertainers will take photos with guests in-between shows. The Post’s atmosphere will reflect the era and during the day’s activities.
American Legion Post 34 is turns 75 this year with a bevvy of events, tributes, patriotism, and celebration of freedom. Chartered in 1947, American Legion Post 34 has been giving back to community charitable organizations through its mission to support and advocate on behalf of veterans, active military, and their families.
American Legion Post 34 is located at 6272. E. Cave Creek Road in Cave Creek. Tickets are $15 and available now. Tickets at the door are $20, if available. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Dan at 480.231.7700 or email azpost34commander@gmail.com. Seating is limited.
