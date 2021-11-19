Buckle up for two dazzling holiday displays, as World of Illumination’s drive-through animated light shows return to the Valley.
World of Illumination debuted its brand-new holiday attraction in Glendale on Nov. 12, and in Tempe Nov. 16. The light shows are located at Desert Diamond Casino, Candy Rush, and Tempe Diablo Stadium, Reindeer Road, and will run with nightly shows until Jan. 2.
Candy Rush in Glendale features millions of colorful lights and hundreds of animated displays synchronized to favorite Christmas tunes. This holiday spectacular features larger-than-life sized sweets and treats, sugar plum fairies and a gingerbread village. Additionally, a 500-foot long RGB LED tunnel doubles as Santa’s magic portal, and popular Christmas characters make an appearance throughout. Even Kris Kringle himself will be on deck live and in person on opening night to wave to those driving through the attraction. (Desert Diamond Casino is located at 9431 W. Northern Ave., Glendale, 85305.)
Reindeer Road in Tempe is a trek to the North Pole. Whiz through mountainous terrain, traverse glacial peaks, explore the northern ice caves and make your way through the northern forests to the heart of it all — Santa’s Workshop. Be dazzled by reindeer, snowmen and toys galore as you witness the largest light forest this side of the arctic. (Tempe Diablo Stadium is located at 2200 W. Alameda Drive, Tempe, 85282.)
World of Illumination’s events are 1 mile in length and take about 30 minutes to drive through. Visitors can enjoy the show from the safety and comfort of their own cars. Online reservations are required, making the experience totally touchless and socially safe, while simultaneously controlling traffic to decrease waiting times.
World of Illumination’s shows are open daily. Check the event website for times and additional information. Tickets are available for purchase at https://tickets.worldofillumination.com.
