...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 200 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River upstream of Tempe Town Lake is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 732 PM MST, an ongoing water release from Granite Reef Dam is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water crossings upstream of Tempe Town Lake. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration time. - Unusually strong currents may affect recreational interests in Tempe Town Lake. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Unbridged river crossings (such as McKellips and Gilbert Roads) and gravel pit operations along the Salt River between Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snow melt is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 945 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Low-water crossings may become inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 953 PM MST, Gage data indicates steadily increasing flow along the Agua Fria River between Rock Springs and Lake Pleasant. Flooding of any low water crossings is expected tonight. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Tule Creek, Agua Fria River, Humbug Creek and Little Squaw Creek. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Low water crossings and recreational areas along the Agua Fria River north of Lake Pleasant - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River downstream of Tempe Town Lake is imminent or occurring * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 732 PM MST, ongoing water release from Tempe Town Lake is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water crossings. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration time. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Salt River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... 67th Ave and 91st Ave where they cross the Salt River in Phoenix. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through floodwaters. Stay away or get swept away! &&

.Hazardous water currents persist along the Salt River, affecting recreational interests... ...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding and strong currents caused by upstream dam release along the Salt River. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the Salt River between Stewart Mountain Dam and Granite Reef Dam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 731 PM MST, Water releases from Saguaro and Bartlett Lakes due to recent rain and snowmelt continue. Those with recreational plans or other interests along the Salt River should reconsider due to strong currents, increased river levels, and cold water temperatures. - Additional precipitation over the basin Tuesday and Wednesday could cause river levels to rise later this week. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Phon D Sutton, Coon Bluff, Goldfield, Blue Point, Pebble Beach, and Salt River Tubing Recreation Areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for kayakers. &&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 915 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is expected to occur tonight. Streams continue to steadily rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are expected to be inundated with water and may not be passable. This includes the low water crossings along Cave Creek at Spur Cross Road, Morningstar Road and Desert Hills Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 925 PM MST, Gauge reports indicated increased flow in Cave Creek due to heavy rain and snowmelt. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen and additional rain is expected overnight. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Grapevine Wash, Galloway Wash, New River, Apache Wash, Seven Springs Wash, Rodger Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Cave Creek and Lime Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Phoenix, Scottsdale, New River, Cave Creek, Carefree and Seven Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

.Hazardous water currents persist along the Verde River, affecting recreational interests... ...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding and strong currents caused by upstream dam release along the Verde River. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the Verde River downstream of Bartlett Dam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 730 PM MST, Water releases from Bartlett Lake due to recent rain and snowmelt continue. Those with recreational plans or other interests along the Verde River should reconsider due to strong currents, increased river levels, and cold water temperatures. - Additional precipitation over the basin Tuesday and Wednesday could cause river levels to rise later this week. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Phon D Sutton Recreation Area, Fort McDowell, Needle Rock Recreation Site, Verde River Recreation Site, and Riverside Campground just below Bartlett Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for kayakers. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt and Gila Rivers is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 733 PM MST, an ongoing water release from Tempe Town Lake is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water crossings. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration time. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... El Mirage Road near Avondale, agricultural and industrial interests along and within the Salt and Gila river beds. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through flood waters. Stay away or get swept away! &&