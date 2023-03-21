Woodystock - Jay Gordon and Blues Venom

If it's spring, it must be time for the Woodystock Blues and Brews Festival, back for its 10th consecutive year in its new home in Arizona’s premier party place, Lake Havasu City, right on beautiful Lake Havasu.

The Woodystock Blues and Brews features some of the best national and regional names in blues and blues-rock, and this year’s event, scheduled for Saturday, March 25, is no exception.

Saxophonist extraordinaire Jimmy Carpenter, multiple Blues Music Award winner and Gulf Coast Records international touring artist, returns again this year, in addition to other festival favorites such as fiery guitarist Jay Gordon and Blues Venom and the Sandy Haley Band, recently named a Top 100 Artist for 2022 and fronted by soulful blues siren Sandy Haley.

Also returning to Woodystock this year is blues quartet Catbone, Tiffany Lynn singing the Star Spangled Banner and emcee Sanford Cohen from KXBB 101.7FM Badass Blues. 

New to Woodystock this year are Los Angeles-based Kenny Williams and the Stomp Down Riders, fronted by colorful guitar virtuoso, Kenny "Big Daddy" Williams; as well as Phoenix's Until The Sun, female-fronted alt-blues/rock quartet whose newest release, “A Night At The Rhythm Room,” has received great reviews. 

This year, festival goers will be able to purchase a variety of locally-brewed craft beers, including Copper Still Distillery, “Proudly Handcrafted in Lake Havasu Since 2018.” Local food, clothing and arts vendors will also be selling their goods at Woodystock again this year. Attendees can also enter a raffle for the chance to win a brand new Gretsch guitar.

The Woodystock Festival was created by John and Katy Woodard to bring the best blues and rock bands to the high desert. The festival’s purpose is to promote music within the community utilizing music education and live entertainment in a family friendly environment. Woodystock is known to combine local talent with regional and national blues artists to help heighten the awareness of talent in the area while bringing everyone together with fun, music and education. 

The festival will take place at Lake Havasu State Park, located at 699 London Bridge Road, with gates opening at 10 a.m. and music starting at 11 a.m.

Tickets to Woodystock Festival cost $25 in advance or $35 at the gate, with a VIP option available for $65. Kids 16 and under are free with a paid adult. Current Blues Society members and veterans with a military ID get a $5 discount.

Discount hotel rooms are available via the festival’s hotel partners, Holiday Inn Express and Suites Lake Havasu - London Bridge and Home 2 Suites by Hilton.

For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets, visit woodystock.info.

