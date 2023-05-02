Don’t miss the Woodford Reserve Derby DayClub: Presented by Sanderson Lincoln, Arizona’s biggest and only Kentucky Derby Party with live racing and betting, returning to Turf Paradise Saturday, May 6.
Organized and produced by The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships, this annual event regularly sells out the approximately 1,700 tickets available, but there are still a few options left for last-minute booking at thepoloparty.com/derby.
“This will be our seventh year sponsoring and hosting this incredible Kentucky Derby Party at Turf Paradise,” said Patrick Heigl, brand manager of Sanderson Lincoln.
“It’s always an action-packed day and one of our favorite events of the year. Between the cars, music, dancing and betting, there is nothing quite like it in the Valley of the Sun and the place you want to be on Derby Day.”
The Sanderson Lincoln Black Label Lounge offers reserved tables on the grass in a track-side tent near the finish line. Enjoy views of the horse racing plus convenient access to betting terminals, no-host bars inside the tent for Mint Juleps, champagne, cocktails and close proximity to food trucks for additional refreshments and 65-inch TVs to watch the Kentucky Derby and live horse racing at Turf Paradise.
Space is limited and tickets are selling fast. Table options include a complimentary bottle of champagne. Table prices start at $525.
There are also individual tickets available. The Woodford Reserve Derby DayClub general admission includes entry to Turf Paradise, the covered Sanderson Lincoln Black Label Lounge Tent along the track, the open-air High Noon Sun Sips Pavilion, betting terminals, no-host bars including Mint Juleps, beer, wine and cocktails, DJ and 65-inch TVs to watch the Kentucky Derby and live horse racing at Turf Paradise. General admission tickets do not include a reserved seat. Individual tickets are $45 online or $50 at the door.
Guests will also enjoy several onsite exhibitors, including several of Sanderson Lincoln’s top luxury vehicles for 2023.
The Woodford Reserve Derby DayClub opens at 10:45 a.m. with live thoroughbred racing at Turf Paradise in North Phoenix beginning at 11:30 a.m. Attendees can bet on those races as well as the Kentucky Derby itself. The Triple Crown’s crown jewel will be broadcast live at approximately 3:25 p.m. Arizona time throughout the Derby DayClub’s tent experiences. On-site horse races will continue into the evening.
The event has sold out all previous years and is likely to sell out fast again this year. Tickets are on sale and available at thepoloparty.com/derby-2023 or call 480-423-1414.
