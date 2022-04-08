Whitney Wins Everything! has officially launched, and author Sasha Graham, will be at the soccer field in Mountain View Park at N. 84th Street and E. Mountain View Road on Saturday, April 9, from 10am to noon to celebrate with local families.
Graham's second book tells the story of a competitive girl named Whitney who loves to win and knows that everybody loves a winner. But when she isn’t invited to a classmate’s birthday party because she'll, “win all the games,” Whitney is hurt and confused. At her big soccer game, Whitney’s Tiny Ninja encourages her to pass the ball to a struggling teammate, who then scores the game winning goal. Whitney is surprised at how good it feels to share the glory and happily realizes that there is more than one way to win and more than one way to be a winner.
Graham will sign copies of her books, Milo Doesn’t Like Mornings and Whitney Wins Everything during the morning, and a portion of the proceeds from each book sale will benefit the Phoenix Rising FC Youth Soccer Foundation.
For more information, visit https://happeningnext.com/event/whitney-wins-everything-picture-book-launch-party-eid4snvaqwdmw1.
