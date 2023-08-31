This September, Phoenix Art Museum has a full schedule of events, including PhxArt AfterHours, a grand re-opening celebration for the beloved infinity mirror room, Art Talks, the FashFilmFete Festival and more.
Here’s a look at what’s coming up:
PhxArt AfterHours
5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 — Free admission
At PhxArt AfterHours, enjoy free admission to every gallery and exhibition plus live music, art-making workshops and specialty food and drink experiences inspired by special-engagement exhibition Juan Francisco Elso: Por América.
Guests can create their own tote bag in a printmaking workshop, take bachata dance lessons with In Lak'ech Dance Academy, watch pop-up dance performances by Que Candela Dance Co, listen to live music, tour the Spanish-languish exhibition and enjoy specialty food and beverage options from El Fogon de Joy, El New Yorican and Churros Don Lencho.
“You Who Are Getting Obliterated in the Dancing Swarm of Fireflies” by Yayoi Kusama Grand Re-Opening
Saturday, Sept. 9
Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Room explores the psychedelic sensations of the “self” and the artist’s ongoing hallucinations that started when she was a child. In this work, Kusama’s repetitive and extensive use of polka dots, mirrors and LED lights investigates infinite repetition and encourages you to “obliterate” your personality and become one with eternity.
A pioneer of perceptual experiences, Kusama expresses a complex balance between her psychological obsessions and her aesthetic control over them. In the late 1950s, she left Japan for New York City. Her work spans paintings, performances, installations, sculptures, films, fashion and literary works. They transcended the pop and minimalist movements of the twentieth century and reflect the mind-altering spirituality of hippie culture.
Art Talk: Constellations
6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6
Free for members | $5 for the general public | Presented in Whiteman Hall | Limited capacity
Join artists Carlos Martiel and Luis Rivera Jiménez, and director and professor of the School of Transborder Studies at Arizona State University, Irasema Coronado, in a conversation about artistic and aesthetic responses to migration, immigration and displacement, moderated by Alana Hernandez, executive director at CALA Alliance and curator of LatinX art at the ASU Art Museum.
Tickets are available for reservation here.
Creative Saturday
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9
Free for members | Included with admission for the general public
Visitors of all ages and abilities are invited to the grand re-opening of PhxArt’s infinity mirror room You Who are Getting Obliterated in the Dancing Swarm of Fireflies (2005) by Yayoi Kusama. The special themed Creative Saturday features dynamic art programming and workshops, specialty food and beverages, including:
- Dance performances by Movement Source
- Fireflies-inspired scavenger hunt
- Polka-dot pumpkin art-making activity
- Mini infinity mirror room make-it station
- Mix & Match selfie booth with the Garment League
- Lemon Art Research Library pop-up, highlighting PhxArt Library’s collection of Yayoi Kusama and contemporary Japanese art related books and resources
Art Talk // Psychedelic Art: Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Room
1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9
Free for members | Included with admission for the general public | Presented in Whiteman Hall | Limited capacity
Based on archival research and object-based analysis, this talk will delve into how Yayoi Kusama's infinity mirror room developed within the 1960s psychedelic culture and dissent politics, and explore how it fits in her oeuvre.
Midori Yamamura, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Art History at the City University of New York Kingsborough Community College, is the author of "Yayoi Kusama: Inventing the Singular" and a contributor to Kusama's 2012 Tate Modern exhibition catalog. A 2022-2023 Alcaly/Bodian Distinguished Scholar, the CUNY Graduate Center, Yamamura specializes in global contemporary art history focusing on Asia and its diaspora. She is currently completing a book manuscript on Japanese contemporary art after 1989. For more information, click here.
National Theatre Live: Best of Enemies
1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17
$10 for members | $15 for the general public | Presented in Whiteman Hall | Limited capacity
In 1968 America, as two men fight to become the next president, all eyes are on the battle between two others: the cunningly conservative William F. Buckley Jr., and the unruly liberal Gore Vidal. During a new nightly television format, they debate the moral landscape of a shattered nation and television news is about to be transformed forever. David Harewood and Zachary Quinto play feuding political rivals in James Graham’s multiple award winning drama Best of Enemies, captured live in London’s West End.
Rated R. Estimated runtime: 3 hours. Tickets are available here.
FashFilmFete Festival
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23
Single Film Ticket: $10 for students | $15 for members | $20 for the general public
Festival Pass*: $50 for students | $75 for members | $100 for the general public
FashFilmFete is a premiere film festival exploring the history and future of fashion storytelling through the curation of Hollywood, indie, experimental and documentary films that showcase the significance of fashion in filmmaking. FashFilmFete aims to bring together a global community of fashion and film aficionados to explore style in cinema and its influence on pop culture, fashion design, contemporary art and beauty standards, providing a platform for historically underrepresented voices in film and fashion.
For the full film festival schedule, click here. Tickets are available here.
Cine Cubano – Chico & Rita (Summer Film Series sponsored by Lisa Sette Gallery)
6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27
Free for members | $8 for the general public | Presented in Whiteman Hall
PhxArt presents Cine Cubano, a four-film series sponsored by Lisa Sette Gallery that complements special-engagement exhibition Juan Francisco Elso: Por América and celebrates Cuba's rich history and culture through the medium of cinema. All films are presented in Spanish with English subtitles.
Chico is a young piano player with big dreams. Rita is a beautiful singer with an extraordinary voice. Music and desire unite them both as they chase their dreams, and each other, from Havana, to New York, to Paris, to Hollywood and to Las Vegas. With an original soundtrack by legendary Cuban pianist and five-time Grammy-winning composer Bebo Valdés, Chico & Rita captures a defining moment in the evolution of history and jazz.
Tickets are available for reservation here.
For a full list of exhibitions on view now at Phoenix Art Museum, visit phxart.org/art/exhibitions.
