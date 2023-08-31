Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 1045 PM MST. * At 945 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over New River, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... New River, Cave Creek, Carefree, Lake Pleasant, and Anthem. This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 222 and 241. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 27 and 30. AZ Route 303 between mile markers 135 and 139. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in south central Arizona, Maricopa. In southeast Arizona, Pinal. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 918 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Phoenix, Chandler, Tempe, Casa Grande, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Bapchule, Olberg, Tumbleweed Park, Seville, Chandler Heights, South Mountain Park, San Tan Mountain Park, Blackwater, Santan, Firebird Lake, Sacaton and Komatke. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 1030 PM MST. * At 833 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Lost Dutchman State Park to near Downtown Mesa to South Phoenix to 8 miles southeast of Estrella Mountain Park, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 229. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 15. US Highway 60 between mile markers 135 and 187. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 171 and 197. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 1 and 30. AZ Route 101 between mile markers 2 and 57. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 15 and 30. AZ Route 303 between mile markers 105 and 139. This includes AZ Interstate 10 between 120 and 158. Locations impacted include... Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Apache Junction, El Mirage, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, and Tolleson. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. &&

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MST /6 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arizona, including the following areas, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central La Paz, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, Gila River Valley, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Parker Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonopah Desert and West Pinal County. Portions of southeast California, including the following area, Palo Verde Valley. * WHEN...From 6 PM MST /6 PM PDT/ this evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall creating excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - The atmosphere will increasingly become favorable for showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall starting this evening. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely to occur from this evening through Friday evening, focused across the south-central Arizona lower deserts. Localized rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches is likely. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&