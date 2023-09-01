Learn something new or take up a new hobby this September with Lifelong Learning Classes offered at the Holland Community Center throughout the month.
From art to history to medicine, there’s a variety of classes coming up. To register for a class, visit hollandcenter.org and click on Lifelong Learning.
Here’s a look at this month’s programming:
Drawing Made Easy
9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26 | $200
Whether a beginner or just want to improve existing drawing skills, these four Tuesday morning workshops are the proven, easy way to learn new techniques and the tricks of the pros. Instructor Larry Charles will demonstrate how to do shading, perspective, faces, proportions and scale the right way every time. Each class session features instructor demonstrations and individual mentoring. Participants can expect to take home at least two finished drawings from every class. All art supplies are included in the $200 workshop fee.
The Five Stages of Consciousness
9 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 9 | $45
In this workshop, participants will explore the five different levels of consciousness and discover where they stand based on what drives them and the challenges that prevent them from being the best version of themselves. Led by hypnotherapist Michele Guy Syne of Uniquely Northern, the three-hour workshop introduces the Hybrid-Hypnosis technique, the power of the subconscious mind and how this technique can be used to make long lasting, positive shifts in perspective.
This workshop is limited to 25 participants, so those interested in attending are encouraged to register early.
Gelli Class 1: Basics
1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 | $75
In this class, participants can create collage papers for cardmaking, journaling, bookmaking, washi tape or any art projects. Learn how to make gorgeous and quick collage papers using a soft Gelli Plate. No experience is necessary! Participants will learn how to add texture and develop images with rubber stamping and basic texture tools and get to take home their finished product. Be sure to wear painting clothes or bring an apron.
History of American Music — Jim Sherbert Lecture Series
4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 | $10 donation at door
All cultures, dating back to primitive times, had music. It was ingrained in native cultures and often symbolized the mores of society. America has been influenced by music from around the world but has created music that is all its own. From folk, to gospel, to big-bands, to blues and to rock ‘n roll, take a journey through America’s musical history.
Empower Your Life’s Joy: Align with Angels
6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 | $10
Join the Holland Center for “Empower Your Life’s Joy” lecture series and explore techniques and easy methods to help you live your best life. September’s Align with Angels lecture, the first of this series, will have a meet and greet with Sallyann — clairvoyant, spiritual consultant and reiki master. She has helped many see their life’s purpose, relieve stress and feel renewed and healed by talking to guardian angels. Come hear compelling stories about empowerment, energy awareness and receiving angel messages.
Building A Supportive Space: Feng Shui Principles 101
4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 | $40
Feng Shui practice allows you to continually bring into alignment the elements in your home needed for you to thrive, and works with its inherent energy to grow a supportive space that matches your purpose and desires. This class will illuminate the psychology connected to space design and how it has long lasting effects on our belief system. Special attention will be paid to attachment theory and why we might keep adding excess to our spaces.
Participants will learn to use a bagua energy map to enhance each of the nine areas of their homes and will learn to use Feng Shui tools to guide the energy of their own spaces. They will leave with the beginning knowledge and history of Feng Shui and Yin Yang theory and will be inspired to implement energetic changes that will allow their homes to thrive. Handouts will be provided, but participants must bring a floor plan of their home (a simple sketch is fine) and something to take notes with.
Butterfly Glass Art
1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 | $80
Want a unique display? Students will create an 8″x8” glass art piece with a butterfly in their choice of colors. These art pieces will be a joyful way to celebrate nature.
This class is taught by Kathy Nelson, who enjoys working with students and has developed multiple classes to help others appreciate the world of glass. She especially likes the durability of Egyptian class, and it amazes her that something so fragile could exist for millennia. Fused glass is her current focus, as the play of light remains a fascination.
Nervous System and Trauma Healing: How Our Environment Helps or Hinders
4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 | $45
Working with basic Feng Shui, participants will learn how to balance Yin and Yang energy in their space and identify enhancements that support each area of their home. The workshop is open to everyone and can benefit homeowners, apartment residents, business owners and those who have a history of trauma response, feel disregulated or overwhelmed and want to make their space more supportive.
This presentation is conducted in a safe, non-judgmental space and will feature:
- How to begin when you feel overwhelmed
- How interior energy design is necessary for the healing process
- Balancing and harmonizing the five elements
- Why manifesting or reaching intentions is difficult for trauma survivors and how the five elements relate to nervous system
- Basic somatic understanding of the body when it is in a space/home
- Strategies for reducing visual clutter/stimuli that reduce cognition; titration based obstacle clearing
- Suggestions for personalized breathwork and/or chakra clearing
Handouts will be provided, but participants should bring a floor plan of their home (a simple sketch is fine) and something to take notes with.
Senior Resource Fair
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 | Free
Come find valuable information and support for seniors and their families as they plan for their future and navigate the aging process. This free event seeks to dispel fears and uncertainties that seniors and families face and know that aging doesn’t have to be scary.
The fair will feature informative booths and engaging speakers, ensuring attendees have access to valuable insights on topics such as fraud prevention, caregiver support, staying active, in-home care and navigating Medicare intricacies. This multifaceted approach aims to provide seniors and their families with a holistic understanding of the resources available to them as they journey through the various stages of aging.
Mark Making 1: Black & White Collage
1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 | $75
Join award winning collage artist, Mimi Damrauer, for a simple and fun art class. In this class, learn to use direct and indirect painting techniques with black and white ink and paint to create one of a kind collage papers on a variety of paper types and weights.
Participants will make a gift tag collage to show an example of something to do with the papers, which can also be used for journaling, scrapbooking, notecards and other artistic projects. All supplies are included in the cost of the class, but participants should wear painting clothes or bring an apron.
The mission of the Holland Center is to drive community enrichment through arts, education, and community service programs for all generations. It is a 100% privately funded community center in the north Valley, serving north Scottsdale, north Phoenix, Carefree and Cave Creek. For more information, visit hollandcenter.org.
