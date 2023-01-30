In alignment with the City of Scottsdale’s Western Week event, the Scottsdale Gallery Association (SGA) presents its Western Week Gold Palette ArtWalk on Thursday, Feb. 2.
The event takes place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. throughout the Scottsdale Arts District — along Main St. from Scottsdale Rd. to Goldwater Blvd. and north of Indian School Rd. on Marshall Way to 5th Ave. — attendees can enjoy authentic native and Western artists and artwork, live performances and special exhibitions within participating galleries.
“While Scottsdale has evolved greatly from its Old West roots, there is still much to celebrate and honor about its history as well as the culture that exists in the city today,” said SGA President French Thompson.
“Our Western Week ArtWalk is an opportunity for us to shine the light on our Western heritage and showcase Western art in many mediums from incredible artists from near and far.”
In addition to Western-themed entertainment taking place throughout the Scottsdale Arts District, attendees can peruse SGA member galleries, many of which are hosting their own individual events in correlation with the ArtWalk. Participating galleries include:
Carstens Fine Art Studio & Gallery | 7100 E. Main St., #B
Carstens Fine Art will be showcasing artworks inspired by the skies and landscapes of the West and Southwest including framed oil-on-linen pieces such as “DayDream Antics” by Artist Cyndy Carstens. Guests are invited to enjoy live music and light refreshments inside the gallery during the event.
Gebert Contemporary | 7160 E. Main St.
The gallery is featuring prints by Fritz Scholder, fine art photography by Werner Segarra, graphite drawings by Clayton Porter and paintings and augmented-reality works by James Angel during the ArtWalk. Works will remain on exhibition through March 1.
The Legacy Gallery | 7178 E. Main St.
The Legacy Gallery will be debuting its Painted West Show in conjunction with the ArtWalk. Featuring paintings and sculpture by nationally known Western painters, the exhibition will remain on display in the gallery through Saturday, Feb. 18.
The Marshall Gallery | 7106 E. Main St.
During an exclusive VIP meet and greet from 5 to 9 p.m., guests can mix and mingle with artists Michael Lotenero, Kathy Taylor and Tyler Swain while enjoying live painting demonstrations and complimentary beverages.
On The Edge Gallery | 7045 E. Main St.
During the ArtWalk, On The Edge will be highlighting four local and talented artists whose works are inspired by the American West. Guests are encouraged to stop in and chat with the artists — Bruce Boyce (photography), Julie Gilbert (contemporary Southwest silver jewelry), Shelly Hackett (oil) and Lynn Thrower (mosaics).
The Signature Gallery | 7177 E. Main St.
The Signature Gallery will feature internationally recognized Impressionist Painter Manuel G. Avendano, one of the gallery’s top artists. During the event, Avendano will debut his latest collection of original paradisiacal oil paintings on hand-stretched canvas.
Wilde Meyer Gallery | 4142 N. Marshall Way
During the event, Wilde Meyer Gallery will be showing works from some of its best-loved Western-inspired art from artists such as Timothy Chapman, Wayne Salge and Laura Donovan.
Xanadu Gallery | 7039 E. Main St., #101
Xanadu Gallery will be featuring works by Mixed Media Artist Dave Newman. Newman’s works include his original photographs, found objects and vintage magazine articles and advertisements. In making these “time capsules,” Newman focuses on historic locations and recycled objects that bring a sense of nostalgia to his work inspired by the American West.
Zischke Gallery | 7172 E. Main St.
The gallery will showcase its Impulsion Horses, which are smaller replicas of the 23-foot-by-39-foot stainless steel horse sculpture at WestWorld in Scottsdale, as well as natural desert cast jewelry, creosote wellness products and desert bonsai. All of the gallery’s featured artists are local and much of the work throughout the gallery largely emphasizes the natural desert landscape.
The Gold Palette ArtWalk brings together the finest art in Scottsdale including 28 galleries and two museums — Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art and Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West.
The SGA hosts its weekly ArtWalk most every Thursday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. In partnership with the City of Scottsdale, the SGA also presents eight Gold Palette ArtWalk events per year that feature a dedicated theme and activities specific to the theme including demonstrations and more.
A nonprofit organization, SGA consists of gallery owners that promote fine art galleries in the Scottsdale Art District. Scottsdale is home to more than 100 galleries dedicated to exhibiting the finest visual art from around the world as well as local Arizona art. The galleries offer a diverse array of works in a wide variety of mediums. SGA members strive to make art accessible to all, from the serious art collector to the casual art patron.
Scottsdale’s ArtWalk events began in 1975 to give guests an opportunity to enjoy featured artists at the galleries, a vibrant cultural environment, entertainment and refreshments. For more information, visit scottsdalegalleries.com.
