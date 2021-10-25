The Pinners Conference and Expo celebrates its 5th Annual Arizona Pinners Conference Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13. During the two-day event, Westworld of Scottsdale will come alive with online inspiration, in-person and hands-on.
The extravaganza features more than 100 hands-on classes and more than 250 vendor shopping booths, providing attendees with the opportunity to develop new skills, shop the latest trends while supporting small businesses, and create finished projects of their own.
“Our vision of the Pinners Conference has continued to evolve as online inspiration does,” said Kendall Bennett, who co-founded the Pinners Conference and Expo with Roxanne Bennett. “We are pleased to partner with valued sponsors and vendors to create a comprehensive experience that is educational and fun — and that connects a community of like-minded people in a vibrant, welcoming environment.”
Kendall and Roxanne founded the Pinners Conference and Expo seven years ago in Salt Lake City with the idea to bring the spirit of Pinterest to life by inviting guests to learn, create and connect through a series of workshops and opportunities that empower them to customize their experience while connecting them with other passionate “DIYers,” creators, experts, influencers and retailers.
The event gathers some of the best brands under one roof, providing attendees with one-of-a-kind opportunities to meet with, and learn from, some of the most inspiring, creative women on the web including experts in DIY, home décor, food arts, fashion, beauty, self-improvement, sewing, party planning, photography and more.
