Ring in the new year with a variety of musical performances varying from American classics to jazz to theater at the Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts in Wickenburg throughout January and February.
Arizona-based band, Live from Laurel Canyon invites you to “Hear your favorite songs again for the first time,” when they take to the Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts’ stage in Wickenburg Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Celebrating a very special time in American popular music, “Songs and Stories of American Folk Rock” includes iconic hits from The Mamas and The Papas, James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, Carole King and other talented artists. These musical legends are responsible for the birth of a genre and the soundtrack of a generation.
More hot shows scheduled at the Webb Center in January include phenomenal vocalist Ann Hampton Callaway performing “The Linda Ronstadt Songbook” with hit songs such as “You’re No Good,” “Desperado,” and “That’ll Be the Day” on Friday, Jan. 20. Then, “Get funky” as Grammy-winning Ranky Tanky blends their South Carolina roots music with the addictive vocals of Ms. Lisa Fischer Sunday, Jan. 22.
“Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom” is a witty, fast-paced radio play of how the pioneering sitcom came to be and how it changed the face of television forever. This theatrical event will appear at the Webb Center Friday, Jan. 27. Then, charismatic musician and star of Billy Joel’s hit Broadway Musical, “Movin’ Out,” Michael Cavanaugh brings “The Songs of Billy Joel and Elton John” to life on stage Sunday, Jan. 29.
Following in early February is Galway, Ireland quartet We Banjo 3 with their unique blend of traditional Irish and Celtgrass melodies. The award-winning band of multi-instrument musicians will play banjo, mandolin, fiddle, guitar, bodhran and percussion during their concert Friday, Feb. 3. That same weekend, the venue welcomes classically trained, pop-inspired string trio Simply Three for an unforgettable performance Sunday, Feb. 5. Entertaining country music star Neal McCoy shakes things up Thursday, Feb. 9 and Friday, Feb. 10, complementing Wickenburg’s 74th Annual Gold Rush Days celebration.
Also in February is the chance to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the irresistible John Pizzarelli, as he presents “Dear Mr. Sinatra” with his jazz trio on Tuesday, Feb. 14. This concert is a great addition to your date-night, or the perfect reason to plan a night out with friends.
Visit dewpac.org or call the Webb Center Box Office at 928-684-6624 to purchase performance tickets, gift certificates or to learn more about programs offered at the Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts in Wickenburg, Ariz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.