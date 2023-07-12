At 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16, We3 will take the stage at Desert Hills Presbyterian Church (DHPC) as part of the church’s free Arts at the Rocks series. The series is a product of their goal of providing not only the DHPC congregation, but also the entire community with high-quality musical experiences.
Presenting the “Great American Songbook,” otherwise referred to as “American Standards,” the concert will whisk guests away on a journey featuring some of the most influential and iconic works of the 1920s through 1950s. The Great American Songbook is known for being the precept of jazz standards and leading popular American songs from the early 20th century.
Vocalist Renne Patrick, violinist Suzanne Lansford and pianist Nicole Pesce came together in 2016 to form We3. Since then they’ve sold out numerous shows across Phoenix, appeared on AZTV’s Channel 7 as the “Best of the Daily Mix” and have even performed in jazz clubs all over Paris.
We3 will be performing a variety of songs from “Summertime” to “Cheek to Cheek” and “The Way You Look Tonight,” along with other famous Broadway, musical theatre and songs made for musical films between the 1920s and 1950s.
Georget Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, Rogers & Hart and Cole Porter are just some of the composers featured in the Great American Songbook.
Described as a powerhouse of talents combined, We3 will be adding their own personal style and unique touch as they perform these iconic works from decades past.
Located at 34605 N. Tom Darlington Road in Scottsdale, DHPC will be hosting an ice cream social in their Fellowship Center after the concert. Take advantage of this free concert and watch as these talented musicians come together and take the stage by storm for an unforgettable night.
For more information about Desert Hills Presbyterian Church’s Art at the Rocks performing art series visit deserthills.org/arts-at-the-rocks. For more information and to learn more about We3 visit we3music.com.
