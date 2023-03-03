Water 4 Kids International, a division of Hope 4 Kids International, a nonprofit working to provide clean water to children and families who are suffering through extreme poverty and disease, will host their signature Walk 4 Water Fundraiser on Sunday, March 5 in partnership with Hope Church and Elevate Coffee Co.
Proceeds raised by Walk 4 Water Norterra will fund a safe water borehole in the remote village of Bilton Forest, Uganda. The well will be drilled next to Bilton Forest High School, where schooling is interrupted each day by the student’s two-mile trek to retrieve drinking water from a marsh.
A complimentary lunch will be provided by Butcher Block Catering, including live music and a gift basket raffle at Elevate Coffee Co., 2530 W. Happy Valley Road in Phoenix, prior to the walk at 11:30 a.m. Walk 4 Water Norterra will begin at 1 p.m., where participants will walk a two-mile trail – the same distance Bilton Forest High School students must walk for water every day.
Walk 4 Water participants can walk the course as individuals or as a team and are encouraged to post their progress on social media and share the impact with friends and family using the hashtag #W4WNORTERRA.
“Together we can empower the students and families, along with neighboring villages, to transform their lives through the life-saving gift of clean, safe water,” said Angie Simon, vice president of international development, Hope 4 Kids International.
Hope 4 Kids International is a Christian, nonprofit organization headquartered in Phoenix. Leading teams on exciting, life-changing short-term missions to projects around the world, Hope 4 Kids International is committed to serving impoverished children who are hurting physically, emotionally and spiritually.
Teams bring relief to poverty-stricken villages by providing clean water, building medical and dental clinics and establishing emergency medical funds. The organization’s strategies are designed to help villagers become self-sufficient through life-saving programs.
Clean water is one of the best ways to prevent diseases in remote villages in which a minor ailment could be fatal. In addition to drilling deep water wells, Hope 4 Kids International also provides these communities with hygiene and sanitation education, as well as operation and maintenance training. When properly installed, these wells can last between 30 to 50 years with little to no maintenance.
Walk 4 Water fundraising supports the nonprofit’s international efforts to provide clean drinking water and deliver long-term solutions.
Walk 4 Water Norterra’s fundraising goal is $12,500. Registration is $25 for adults and $15 for youth under 13. To register for or donate to Walk for Water Norterra, visit w4ki.org/w4wnorterra.
