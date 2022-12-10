People volunteer for many reasons; some are looking for a relatable experience that will help them in the career of their dreams, while others are looking for ways to give back. Whatever the reason, volunteering can be the most rewarding experience of your lifetime.
At Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, we have volunteers working in every department assisting staff with many of our daily duties. Animal Care volunteers assist with the daily care (cleaning and feeding) of our many rehab and sanctuary animals. Education volunteers provide daily tours, school programs and assist with our events. Without them we couldn’t spread the word on how to coexist with wildlife and find the amazing donors who support us.
Our clinic volunteers help with the daily maintenance of the clinic and can work towards assisting with the care of our injured animals. We also have volunteers who perform rescues, assist in grounds upkeep and handle our 24/7 emergency hotline.
Currently, Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center has about 100 volunteers who are making a difference daily in the lives of the many animals under our care. Each year we receive 200-plus volunteer applications from like-minded people looking for ways to help or need animal care experience.
How does our selection process work? Our volunteer coordinator reviews all incoming applications and looks for key elements. Have they taken the required tour, have the weekly ability to volunteer, have relatable experience, and did they make a true effort with the application? Matches are aligned between the applicant and the department who has openings after which interviews are scheduled. Often, we like to include some of our experienced volunteers in the interviewing process — after all, who better to know the perfect question and response to help find more amazing volunteers than volunteers themselves?
Once our interview process is complete and the applicants selected (we wish we could accept everyone) the new volunteer pays the one-time volunteer fee of $50 and starts the required background check. After a two-hour orientation process the volunteer work can begin.
If you are interested in volunteering with us, please visit our website at Southwestwildlife.org and click on the link “Volunteer” to learn more and to submit your application. Remember all applicants must first attend a scheduled tour before submitting their application. We look forward to seeing you at the sanctuary.
Robin Wilson is the event and volunteer coordinator at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale.
