Seussical
Source: Valley Youth Theatre

Immerse yourself in the world of Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos. A fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza, "Seussical" will be sure to bring a smile to the faces of children of all ages. 

Valley Youth Theatre (VYT) performs "Seussical" Aug. 12-28 at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St. in downtown Phoenix.

Buy tickets HERE.

Since 1989, VYT has made an impact on hundreds of thousands of children and their families through performances, workshops, showcases and youth development programs. Representing all socio-economic backgrounds, VYT allow them to act, dance and sing in a safe setting. There are never fees, charges for costumes or ticket sales quotas for them to meet, just the hope that they will become the best people they can be.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you