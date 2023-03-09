Celebrate the renewal of spring while discovering one-of-a-kind fine arts, crafts, home décor and specialty gift items made by local and regional artists at the Spring Art on the Boardwalk event by Sundance Creek Promotions.
The outdoor festival will be at the Arizona Boardwalk, right in the heart of Scottsdale’s Talking Stick entertainment district from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12, with free admission and parking.
Guests will enjoy live musical entertainment on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. by The Chacons, a brother and sister duo playing pop and classic rock songs with a soulful, jazz vibe.
Children may create their own work of art and enter the coloring contest. Plus, budding artists from Salt River Elementary will display their masterpieces in the student art exhibit. Attendees can vote on their favorite to help the top three student artists win a prize.
“Art on the Boardwalk lets you connect with local artisans to learn the story behind the art,” said Dina Giovale, event producer at Sundance Creek Promotions.
“Come discover a dazzling array of art, crafts and specialty gift items by masterful artists and vendors sure to fill that empty spot in your home or impress anyone on your shopping list. And, make sure to ask about customizations and special commission items to get the perfect size, shape and color.”
The first 50 adults will receive a free tote bag on Friday morning at the show opening when they come to the Sundance Creek Promotions booth.
As a premier entertainment destination, the Arizona Boardwalk features several of the Valley’s most popular attractions, including OdySea Aquarium, Butterfly Wonderland and Pangaea: Land of Dinosaurs, in addition to multiple dining, shopping and amusement venues.
Art on the Boardwalk attendees will appreciate Sundance Creek’s intimate festival shopping atmosphere to enjoy live music, beautiful spring weather and scenic desert mountain views.
Sundance Creek Promotions produces events with a focus on fine arts and crafts that share unique stories of culture and passion behind the artists’ creations, music and dance. These events celebrate, embrace and support the stories of struggle, love and family behind the art and the artist who created it.
The Cave Creek-based company presents locally inspired art and entertainment events in Arizona. A wide variety of vendors and entertainment offer a little something for everyone.
The Arizona Boardwalk is located at 9500 E. Via de Ventura in Scottsdale. Admission and parking for the event are free. For more information or to become an exhibitor, visit sundancecreekpromotions.com or call 480-297-1179.
