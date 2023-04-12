This spring, Scottsdale’s premier adult choir, Upscale Singers, will introduce a new venue and more performers while also featuring comfortably familiar music with old favorites at “The Upscale Zone” concerts.
“The Upscale Zone” concerts are scheduled for April 14 and 15 at Desert Hills Presbyterian Church and April 29 at St. Patrick Catholic Community and will feature much-loved music from four famous productions and one iconic quartet.
“It’s the variety and popularity of the music that will please the audience so much,” director Margaret Watson said. “Who doesn’t love Les Miserables and Jersey Boys put on the same ticket as My Fair Lady and The Lion King? Then you add the Upscale Kids singing music from Peter Pan, and the success of the show is guaranteed.”
The new venue is the Fellowship Center at Desert Hills Presbyterian Church, 34605 N. Tom Darlington Drive in Scottsdale. While the church is the annual site of Upscale Singers’ Christmas concerts, it is the group’s first opportunity to perform in the theater-style center next door.
The shows at the church cost $35 for adults and $20 for youths 18 and under and are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
Then, on Saturday, April 29, another performance will take place at the St. Patrick Catholic Community’s Fenlon Hospitality Center, located at 10815 N. 84th St. in Scottsdale. This event will feature a buffet dinner, silent auction, raffle and cash bar for $60 per person. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner is served at 6:15 and the show starts at 7 p.m.
“Having the variety of theatrical venues will be very nice this year.” Watson said. “The audience can choose for a straight theater experience or a dinner theater option.”
Tickets are available at upscalesingers.com. All three of last spring’s concerts were sold out before the first one took place, so it’s best to purchase tickets in advance.
Audience members have enjoyed past Upscale Singers concerts so much, several have come on board, giving the group the largest number of singers in its 18-year history. But the music this spring also was a lure for the many regulars in the Upscale family.
“I had so many singers say, ‘Save my spot. I’m not missing this show,’” Watson said. “We have great singers in the group – amateurs and retired professionals alike. Several used to perform professionally in New York and elsewhere and love sharing their talents with the community.
“But we’re always looking for new singers, so I hope that people who are looking for a great singing group will come and see our performances. That’s the best way for them to see what we’re all about.”
The Upscale Singers, comprised of members from North Scottsdale, Carefree, Cave Creek and Phoenix and ranging in age from 40 to 80, has a dual mission: to have fun while making great music, and then to pass on to the next generation their joy and musical wisdom.
The singers do accomplish this in various ways, including awarding music scholarships to local students, supporting the Arizona Magic of Music and Dance (a summer program for physically challenged youth), helping fund junior and senior high school choir directors, sponsoring young singers to attend the Desert Foothills Youth Theater Music Camps and performing regularly with the Upscale Kids.
The Upscale Singers are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Funds raised from ticket sales and the annual silent auction and raffle held in spring support operational costs and the organization’s youth outreach programs. For more information about Upscale Singers, visit upscalesingers.com.
