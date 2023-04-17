Continuing the Scottsdale Civil War Round Table’s lecture series, widely-published historian Lesley Gordon will present “A Badge of Conspicuous Gallantry: Allegations of Cowardice in a Civil War Regiment,” on Tuesday, April 18.
Professor Gordon has published widely on Civil War topics throughout her career. In 1998, she published a biography of Maj. Gen. George Pickett and followed that with a history of the 16th Connecticut Volunteers in 2014.
Her April 18 lecture will focus on a Confederate cavalry unit.
The Second Texas Infantry Regiment went to war with high expectations that they would perform bravely in battle. Soon after their baptism of fire at Shiloh, however, they faced stinging accusations of cowardice. For the rest of their military service, these allegations cast a shadow even after the martyred death of their colonel and their designation as elite sharpshooters at Vicksburg.
After the war and beyond, acknowledgment of these charges were largely forgotten, replaced with the rhetoric of the Lost Cause and a celebration of Confederate heroism. Dr. Gordon’s talk recounts the experience of this unit and the wider significance of exploring cowardice in the Civil War.
A native of Connecticut, Gordon earned her doctoral degree at Emory University. Currently she holds the Charles Summersell chair in Southern History at the University of Alabama. She was the editor of Civil War History from 2010-2015 and now serves as the president of the Society for Civil War history.
Gordon's lecture will begin at 5 p.m. in the Copper Auditorium, located on the lower level of the Civic Center branch of the Scottsdale Public Library, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd. Doors open at 4 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend this free education lecture. Those who come early will have the opportunity to meet the author, Scottsdale Civil War Round Table members and other guests as well as browse the books.
For those unable to attend in person, the meeting will also be available via Zoom. The link to join can be found on the Scottsdale Civil War Round Table’s website, scottsdalecwrt.org.
The Scottsdale Civil War Round Table hosts monthly meetings September through May, with speakers being well-known Civil War experts from around the country. The next lecture is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16, where historian Garry Adelman will present “Battlefield Preservation Extravaganza: People, Politics, Parcels and Progress.”
The group’s mission is to inform the public about the American Civil War, contribute to Civil War battlefield preservation and assist in the retention of Civil War memory. For more information, visit scottsdalecwrt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.