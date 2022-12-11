The UFO Experience: The Truth is Out There, a one-of-a-kind attraction that explores the history and fascination of UFOs and extraterrestrial life, will open at Arizona Boardwalk Dec. 13, just in time for holiday school break and out of town visitors looking for interesting and fun things to do with family and friends.
The family-friendly UFO Experience poses the question, “Do you believe we are alone in the universe?” and piques the curiosities of visitors of all ages regarding UFOs and alien life. Arizona Boardwalk’s newest attraction is full of tales of abductions, stories of human-alien contact and in-depth accounts of some of the most famous unexplained phenomena like Roswell and the Phoenix Lights.
Guests can watch videos and listen to recordings of famous UFO sightings worldwide including citizen videos, government documentation, military footage and real plane-to-air-traffic-control calls placed by pilots seeing what can only be described as unidentified flying objects. The journey through UFO Experience takes guests through multiple galleries that also span such topics as galactic travel and propulsion, the military’s role in modern UFO sightings and ancient alien encounters.
Those who love sci-fi movies and celebrities are sure to love the UFO Experience’s Pop Culture Gallery, dedicated to tinsel town’s most memorable space productions like ET and Alien. And what’s more exciting than a UFO sighting? A Hollywood celebrity with a UFO sighting. Guests will marvel at the laundry list of well-known stars who have admitted to a UFO and/or alien encounter. Review the wall of fame — and their stories — at the UFO Experience.
This entertaining yet informative attraction also features many incredibly immersive exhibits all ages will enjoy including “Alien Hunter,” a laser shooting game, an interactive digital US map pinpointing UFO/alien sightings in various states, a variety of “alien” selfie/photo opportunities and a “moon walk” (bounce) for pint-sized visitors.
“The UFO Experience: The Truth is Out There is the only UFO attraction in the country,” said Managing Partner for Arizona Boardwalk, Ran Knishinsky. “This is an entertaining, educational and interactive exhibition that focuses on aliens, UFOs, abduction phenomena and even alien influence on human civilization. We are so excited to share it with everyone – skeptic or believer. It will certainly make you wonder if we exist alone.”
Tickets for UFO Experience: The Truth is Out There are $19.95 for adults, $15.95 for children, $17.95 for military and can be purchased onsite or online at theufoexperience.com. UFO Experience is located on the second floor of the Arizona Boardwalk entertainment destination, above Sugar Drop candy store and adjacent to Arizona Boardwalk anchor attractions OdySea Aquarium and Butterfly Wonderland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.