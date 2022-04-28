Arizona's ultimate weekend for women is back this weekend! Get ready to learn a new hobby, purchase a one of a kind gift, and relax and unwind with free massages, beauty treatments, or a new hairstyle.
Taking place from April 30 through May 1, guests will enjoy DIY crafting, samples, wine tastings, fashion shows, beauty and wellness pavilions, and hundreds of pop-up booths. Keynote speaker comedians Loni Love and Caroline Rhea will make you laugh. Actress and author Garcelle Beauvais and Savannah Chrisley will make you think.
The expo will take place on Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday from 11am to 5pm at Phoenix Convention Center located at 33 South Third Street in Phoenix. Even better, this year the expo is offering two free tickets!
For more information or to get your free tickets, visit azwomensexpo.com.
