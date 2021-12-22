Thunderbird Artists announced that ceramicist Sumati Colpitts will return as a featured artist for the 29th Annual Winter Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival, scheduled for Jan. 14–16. The event will bring together more than 150 juried fine artists, musicians, wineries, distilleries and more.
Colpitts, along with her husband, Michael, capture the essence of the animals and figures, giving them friendly expressions and an air of whimsy and charm. They create, design and make all the pieces themselves using slab and pinch techniques.
Molds or forms are never used. Subtle variations within the piece are generated by using different natural colors. Various textures are also added for accent, and to give a sense of fun and elegance. The finished pieces are air dried for up to two weeks, then fired in a kiln that reaches temperatures of up to 1600 degrees Fahrenheit. The initial firing removes the water and makes the pieces strong. At this point, colored washes, such as iron oxide and manganese dioxide are added to create more color and give pieces their final sheen and tones. The pieces are then fired a second time to 2300 degrees Fahrenheit, which melts the glazes to create beautiful patinas.
The finishing process after firing includes the addition of glass eyes and wire whiskers, attaching bases, and adding final touches of color to enhance each individual piece.
In addition to Colpitts, attendees can experience and purchase works ranging from paintings, bronzes, glass, clay, stone, metal, wood and mixed media sculptures, one-of-a-kind jewelry, limited edition photography, batiks, scratchboard and much more.
Patrons know that a Thunderbird Artists Festival is a feast for all the senses and this event brings different musicians together, in one area, ensuring beautiful sounds can be heard wherever guests are at the festival. Patrons will also enjoy a vast array of domestic and imported wines that be available for tasting, as well as ice cold microbrews and flavored spirits. There is a fee of $13, which includes an engraved souvenir wine glass and eight wine tasting tickets. Additional tickets may be purchased for $1.
The event will take place in downtown Carefree, on Ho Hum & Easy Streets. Hours are 10am to 5pm each day. Admission is $3 and parking is free all weekend. For additional information, call 480.837.5637 or www.thunderbirdartists.com.
