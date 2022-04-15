For 42 years, the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence (ACESDV) has been working to eliminate violence in Arizona communities. This year, the organization is hosting its 12th annual Thrive Gala at 6pm on May 21, to honor and celebrate sexual and domestic violence survivors, advocates, and allies.
The nonprofit organization prides itself on providing education, training, and awareness on sexual and domestic violence, collaborating with survivors and community partners, and leading the anti-sexual and domestic violence movement in Arizona.
During the May 21 evening, supporters can expect a one-of-a-kind experience, sure to inspire. The awards will be held at The Hyatt Regency in Scottsdale, as ACESDV presents its 2022 honorees chosen through nominations received in March. The gala will begin with a cocktail reception and unique silent auction and raffle experience, followed by a sumptuous dinner, live entertainment, and concluding with the awards ceremony.
Last year’s honorees included Dr. Deena Hitzke of Administration of Resources and Choices; Erica McFadden of AZ Developmental Disabilities Planning Council; Lauren Easter of University of Arizona: James E. Rogers College of Law; and Leanne Guy of Southwest Indigenous Women’s Coalition.
Sponsors for the evening include Presenting Sponsor Petsmart Charities, and Collaboration/Table Sponsors: Chicanos por la Causa and Barrow Neurological Institute.
Tickets start at $175, and sponsorships are available.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.acesdv.org/thrivegala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.