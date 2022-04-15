Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 645 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low water crossings across the Salt River is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 655 PM MST, an upstream floodgate release is expected to cause flooding in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mesa, Tempe, Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Marketplace. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&