Ballet Arizona opens its 36th season with Contemporary Moves, Oct. 28 through Nov. 7 at the company’s intimate Dorrance Theatre. The Dorrance creates an almost immersive experience for audience goers as they will be closer to the dancers than in any other Ballet Arizona venue.
This performance showcases three ballets that shine the spotlight on masterful and diverse choreography, music and tone from celebrated choreographers: Justin Peck, Sir Frederick Ashton, and Ballet Arizona’s own Nayon Iovino. Audiences will enjoy live music from Josiel Perez and Company as well as compositions from Philip Glass and Giacomo Meyerbeer.
The three ballets include:
In Creases
Set to Philip Glass’ “Four Movements for Two Pianos,” In Creases showcases the virtuosity of the dancers with fast-paced and intricately patterned choreography.
Les Patineurs (“The Skaters”)
After its Ballet Arizona premiere in 2019, this charming collection of vignettes by Sir Frederick Ashton is skating back to the stage as the desert gladly welcomes cooler weather. This one-act series of divertissements evokes the movements of ice-skating and invites viewers to escape to a simpler time.
Mambaz
From celebrated Ballet Arizona choreographer and company dancer Nayon Iovino comes the electric audience favorite, Mambaz. Bringing this work back to the stage truly highlights the celebratory feel of this season. Iovino’s rich, fun and lively movement vocabulary coupled with Perez’s showmanship and energy bring the party to the stage with Mambaz. Josiel Perez and Company will perform live alongside the dancers, which will give the performance an energy level that is incredibly fun in the up-close setting of Dorrance Theatre.
