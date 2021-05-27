Live music makes a return to the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park this summer. Residents can enjoy concerts every Sunday evening beginning May 30, featuring a variety of local bands. First up, Mogollon.
Recently recognized as one of the best live music venues in Arizona by Best of American Towns, Sundays at The Railroad Park are the place to be in Scottsdale this summer.
With classic rock, retro 80’s, country, rhythm and blues and retro 90’s, there is sure to be something for everyone. Bring a blanket or chair and relax in the park. Pack a picnic or enjoy something tasteful from one of the food trucks that will be onsite.
While the concerts are a favorite annual tradition for residents, things will look a bit different this year in order to abide by public health recommendations while allowing the public to attend.
Concerts this summer will be ticketed events to limit attendance, as well as issue assigned seating areas for each party. Ticket prices will be $30 for a party of up to six people.
Visit the Railroad Park’s website for details about the upcoming Summer Concert Series.
