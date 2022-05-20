This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including Stars on Ice. We hope to see you around town!

MAY 20

Friday Night Film: Gattaca

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin

https://franklloydwright.org/event/friday-night-film-gattaca

MAY 20

Nick Swardson

Talking Stick Resort

www.talkingstickresort.com/phoenix-scottsdale-concerts-entertainment/entertainment-listing/salt-river-grand-ballroom/nick-swardson

MAY 20

59th Anniversary Golf Tournament

Lookout Mountain Golf Course

www.northphoenixchamber.com

MAY 20 

Stars on Ice 

Gila River Arena 

www.starsonice.com 

MAY 20

Kimberly Weston

Desert Botanical Garden

https://dbg.org/events/mig-spring-2022/2022-01-21

MAY 20 – 29

Arizona Restaurant Week

https://arizonarestaurantweek.com

rapunzel_006(2) crop.jpg

MAY 20 – JUNE 5

Rapunzel

Great Arizona Puppet Theater

www.azpuppets.org

MAY 21

Chanoyu – Experience the Way of Tea

Japanese Friendship Garden

www.jfgphx.org

MAY 21

Vijay Iyer Trio

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdalearts.org

Tomb of Unknown.jpg

MAY 21

The Unknown Soldier Story

Cave Creek Museum

480.488.2764

MAY 21

Trending Showcase Reception

Desert Foothills Library

480.488.2286

MAY 21 

Across America 

North Canyon High School 

www.northvalleysymphony.org 

MAY 21 

Thrive Gala 

Hyatt Regency at Gainey Ranch Scottsdale 

www.acesdv.org/thrivegala 

Infuse BW crowd photo.jpeg

MAY 22

Infuse Open Mic

Third Street Theater

www.phoenixcenterforthearts.org; www.rooseveltrow.org

MAY 22 

Travis Tritt: Solo Acoustic Tour 

Mesa Arts Center 

www.mesaartscenter.com 

Campers in a canoe at Friendly Pines.jpg

MAY 25

Open House at Friendly Pines Camp

Friendly Pines Camp

928.445.2128; www.friendlypines.com

MAY 25 – 29

PAC-12 Baseball Tournament

Scottsdale Stadium

https://pac-12.com/baseball/tournament

