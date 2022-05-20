This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including Stars on Ice. We hope to see you around town!
MAY 20
Friday Night Film: Gattaca
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin
https://franklloydwright.org/event/friday-night-film-gattaca
MAY 20
Nick Swardson
Talking Stick Resort
www.talkingstickresort.com/phoenix-scottsdale-concerts-entertainment/entertainment-listing/salt-river-grand-ballroom/nick-swardson
MAY 20
59th Anniversary Golf Tournament
Lookout Mountain Golf Course
MAY 20
Stars on Ice
Gila River Arena
MAY 20
Kimberly Weston
Desert Botanical Garden
https://dbg.org/events/mig-spring-2022/2022-01-21
MAY 20 – 29
Arizona Restaurant Week
https://arizonarestaurantweek.com
MAY 20 – JUNE 5
Rapunzel
Great Arizona Puppet Theater
MAY 21
Chanoyu – Experience the Way of Tea
Japanese Friendship Garden
MAY 21
Vijay Iyer Trio
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
MAY 21
The Unknown Soldier Story
Cave Creek Museum
480.488.2764
MAY 21
Trending Showcase Reception
Desert Foothills Library
480.488.2286
MAY 21
Across America
North Canyon High School
MAY 21
Thrive Gala
Hyatt Regency at Gainey Ranch Scottsdale
MAY 22
Infuse Open Mic
Third Street Theater
www.phoenixcenterforthearts.org; www.rooseveltrow.org
MAY 22
Travis Tritt: Solo Acoustic Tour
Mesa Arts Center
MAY 25
Open House at Friendly Pines Camp
Friendly Pines Camp
928.445.2128; www.friendlypines.com
MAY 25 – 29
PAC-12 Baseball Tournament
Scottsdale Stadium
