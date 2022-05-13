This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including La Santa Cecilia. We hope to see you around town!
MAY 13
The Swingtips
Desert Botanical Garden
MAY 14
Scottsdale Sangria Fest
Wasted Grain
MAY 14
Sippin’ Series: Herbals and Florals
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
MAY 14 – 15
On the Road: Arizona to West Virginia
Mesa Arts Center
MAY 15
Celebrate the USA
Cave Creek Museum
MAY 15
Scottsdale Philharmonic
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
MAY 15
Phoenix Rising FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
Phoenix Rising Stadium
MAY 15
La Santa Cecilia
Chandler Center for the Arts
MAY 17
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Orpheum Theatre
MAY 17
Talk Cinema: The Phantom of the Open
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
MAY 18 – 22
Pinnacle Circuit Horse Show
WestWorld of Scottdale
MAY 19
Roars and Pours
Phoenix Zoo
MAY 19
Justin Hayward
Celebrity Theatre
