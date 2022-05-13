This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including La Santa Cecilia. We hope to see you around town!

MAY 13

The Swingtips

Desert Botanical Garden

https://dbg.org/events/mig-spring-2022/2022-01-21

MAY 14

Scottsdale Sangria Fest

Wasted Grain

www.oldtownfests.com

MAY 14

Sippin’ Series: Herbals and Florals

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdalearts.org

MAY 14 – 15

On the Road: Arizona to West Virginia

Mesa Arts Center

www.boyschoir.org

MAY 15

Celebrate the USA

Cave Creek Museum

480.488.2764

MAY 15

Scottsdale Philharmonic

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdalearts.org

MAY 15

Phoenix Rising FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

Phoenix Rising Stadium

www.phxrisingfc.com

MAY 15 

La Santa Cecilia 

Chandler Center for the Arts 

www.chandlercenter.org 

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

MAY 17

Orpheum Theatre

www.phoenixconventioncenter.com

MAY 17

Talk Cinema: The Phantom of the Open

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdalearts.org

MAY 18 – 22

Pinnacle Circuit Horse Show

WestWorld of Scottdale

https://pinnaclecircuit.com

MAY 19

Roars and Pours

Phoenix Zoo

www.phoenixzoo.org/events/may-roars-pours

MAY 19

Justin Hayward

Celebrity Theatre

www.celebritytheatre.com

