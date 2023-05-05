Are you tired of hitting the same bars every weekend? There’s so many more places in the Valley to explore than your typical go-to spots.
As promised, the list goes on because the Valley is full of so many creative people who are constantly opening unique themed bars. It’s always fun to try something new and different, so check out one, or all, of these bars.
The White Rabbit, located at 207 N. Gilbert Road in Gilbert.
As Gilbert’s first and original speakeasy, the White Rabbit has history dating back to 1910 where, legend has it, Dr. O’Hare started his own practice of prescribing “alcoholic concoctions.”
As a businessman looking for opportunity, when prohibition became a law in 1920 he expanded his apothecary by adding this speakeasy bar. In order to gain entry, patients were escorted through the hidden door after saying the secret password. Keeping the history alive, if you want to visit the White Rabbit today, you’ll have to register in order to receive the directions and password for entry.
The Silver Key Lounge, located at 1837 W. Guadalupe Road, Suite 105, in Mesa.
If you love games, the Silver Key Lounge is a must. Along with their large selection of craft beers, extensive local and international wine list and cocktail menu, they also have over 600 games in their board game library. Additionally, they have a live streaming room equipped with a gaming table, camera, lights, audio and internet that is available to reserve.
From themed game nights to weekly board, card, table top and miniature tournaments, there’s always something going on at the Silver Key Lounge.
Bitter and Twisted Cocktail Parlour, located at 1 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Phoenix.
This award-winning cocktail bar is located within the historic Luhrs Building. What stands out most about Bitter and Twisted is the attention to detail that goes into every crafted cocktail.
With the mission of “providing you with a truly unforgettable experience, one sip at a time,” they’re there to “inspire you and bring a sense of excitement and adventure to your next night out.”
Rough Rider, located at 1001 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix.
Once you take the middle elevator down to the basement, you’ll be transported back in time to the late 19th century. Inspired by Teddy Roosevelt, this space is marked by an “Old World love for the finer things in life.”
At Rough Rider you’ve got Victorian-era cocktails and decor with influences from fashion, fare and libations of the late 19th century. Tucked away in the basement of this building on Roosevelt and Central, this hidden gem combines history with modern day American cuisine, creating this truly unique experience.
36 Below, located at 3620 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix.
Located 12 steps below Sip Coffee and Beer Garage is Arizona’s first Walipini inspired speakeasy, 36 Below. Named after the 36th verse in Genesis 2:5, founders Josh Katz, Chiara Katz and Moe Murrio used the verse as inspiration, finding their own unique way to tie in its symbolism and origins in the trinity.
With a passion for the mythos of molecular mixology and the belief that most good things in life aren’t easily accessible, this hidden gem came to life.
Carousel Arcade Bar, located at 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., Suite G111, in Glendale.
Within the Westgate Entertainment District you’ll find the place where “adulthood meets childhood,” the Carousel Arcade Bar. However, they warn you that “this jolt of youth is the holy grail of adult-playgrounds.”
You’ll feel a wave of nostalgia hit you while you browse through their arcade bar full of games and pinball machines. With all the lights you’d expect at a carnival, sitting at their rounded bar will make you feel like you're back in time and jumping on that seat on the carousel.
Editor's Note: This is the final in a three-part Friday series on unique bars across the Valley. See last week's story HERE.
