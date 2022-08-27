Legacy Sports USA President Brett Miller announced a collaboration with DraftKings to host a one-of-a-kind fantasy football draft party at Bell Bank Park on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 5 to 9 p.m. The DraftKings Fantasy Football Draft Party is expected to deliver a premier Fantasy Football Draft experience and will include appearances by national experts, rare fantasy draft tips, fantasy draft “coaches,” as well as a host of local and national athletes and media personalities.
Individual general admission tickets and VIP Team Tables of 12 are currently on sale and can be purchased at R-Entertainment.com/DraftKingsTour.
The event launches the start of the exciting Fantasy Football season, creating a lively setting to exchange information, learn from experts, share opinions and consult on-the-spot with leading Fantasy Draft authorities. Fans also will hear from former NFL players for firsthand views of the upcoming season. DraftKings Fantasy Football Draft Party is designed for experts and novices alike, with information to gather and discover from fellow fans and nationally renowned fantasy football sources.
Fantasy experts will include former Arizona Cardinal and Pro Bowl wide receiver Frank Sanders and local sports radio host and former Buffalo Bills QB and Pro Bowler Dan Manucci, who will participate in a panel discussion with fantasy football special guests to share intel and tips, and a Q&A with fans in attendance.
This special event also includes the DraftKings Fantasy Football Draft Seminar for Women, an ideal opportunity for new female players to discover tips and techniques on the Fantasy Draft. Approximately 20% of Fantasy Football league players are comprised of women. The seminar is designed to be a straightforward introduction to the rabidly popular fantasy football.
Also featured during the event will be the Bridgestone Performance Challenge, a “combine” style activation that will test fans’ skills against pro-athlete standards with, for example, accuracy throwing through tires; agility running through tires and speed via a 20-yard dash. A DraftKings Autograph & Memorabilia Pavilion will be part of the experience, and food and drink will be available for purchase throughout the evening.
