Arizona State Cornhole Championships are happening this weekend, July 8-10, at Bell Bank Park. It's open to all Arizona residents. There will be multiple skill-level divisions for every level of competition. There will be 15 different cornhole tournaments for all levels of players, ranging from the true beginners to the most experienced players. For more information, visit arizonastatecornholechampionships.com.
Then from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 is Summer Nights at Bell Bank Park. This will feel like a backyard barbecue complete with live country music, barbecue favorites like burgers and hot dogs cooked on Bell Bank Park’s large outdoor grill, games, water sports, an obstacle course and a quarter-mile exercise trail with surprise pit stops that will make for a fun-filled and family-friendly summer evening. This is the second of three Summer Nights events scheduled this summer – musical guest for this event includes Western Fusion and Nick Moody.
The National Veterans Wheelchair Games will be July 11-12 at Bell Bank Park and will include softball, field events and disc golf. The National Veterans Wheelchair Games is the world’s largest annual wheelchair sports event solely for military veterans. The event demonstrates the unstoppable character of veterans and seeks to foster wider respect for all people with disabilities.
The Wheelchair Games are open to all U.S. veterans with spinal cord injuries, amputations, multiple sclerosis or other central neurological conditions who require a wheelchair for athletic competition. Every year, hundreds of American heroes from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War and the post-9/11 era compete in this celebration of courage and camaraderie. Visit wheelchairgames.org for more information.
Bell Bank Park is located at 1 Legacy Drive in Mesa. See the park map HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.