This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show. We hope to see you around town!
THROUGH MAY 8
The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in Phoenix
Paradise Valley Gateway
www.friendstheexperience.com/phoenix
THROUGH MAY 15
Five Women Wearing the Same Dress
Scottdale Desert Stages Theatre
THROUGH MAY 22
Schoolhouse Rock Live!
Childsplay Theatre
THROUGH JUNE 19
Chihuly in the Desert
Desert Botanical Garden & Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West
https://dbg.org/exhibits/chihuly-in-the-desert/2021-12-03
SUNDAYS THROUGH JUNE 26
Dog Days at the Garden
Desert Botanical Garden
https://dbg.org/events/dog-days/2022-04-17
MAY 4 – JUNE 19
Something Rotten!
Mainstage Theatre
MAY 6
Desert Pre-Harvest Seminar
Holland Community Center
480.488.1090; www.hollandcenter.org
MAY 6 – 8
Maricopa County Home & Garden Show
WestWorld of Scottsdale
www.maricopacountyhomeshows.com
MAY 6 – 22
Nunsense
Fountain Hills Theater
MAY 7
Phoenix Rising FC vs. San Antonio FC
Phoenix Rising Stadium
MAY 7
Kentucky Derby Lawn Party
Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
https://fairmontscottsdaleprincess.ticketspice.com/2022-bourbon-steak-kentucky-derby-lawn-party
MAY 7
Kentucky Derby Party
The Holland Center
https://hollandcenter.org/event/kentucky-derby-party
MAY 7
Derby Days Dance
Adaptive Services Center
https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/scottsdale/activity/search/detail/29008?onlineSiteId=0&from_original_cui=true
MAY 7
Share the Road & Riding for the Long Haul
Phoenix Shrine Auditorium & Event Center
MAY 7
Black & White Ball and Business Awards
Arizona Grand Resort & Spa
MAY 7
Rosie’s House 2022 Ovation Gala
The Camby, Autograph Collection
602.252.8475; www.rosieshouse.org
MAY 7
The Bulleit Bourbon Derby DayClub
Derby DayClub
MAY 7 – 8
New Works: Made in America
Faith Lutheran Church
MAY 7 – 10
Funkalicious Volleyball Pirate Booty: Rocky Point XXVII Tournament
Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort
MAY 7 – 15
Be More Chill
Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre
MAY 8
Esteban-Mother’s Day Concert
Glendale Civic Center
MAY 8
Juan Gabriel – Ballet Arizona
Symphony Hall
MAY 8
Mother’s Day at the Princess
Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
www.scottsdaleprincess.com/events/scottsdale/mothers-day-at-the-princess
MAY 9
Arizona Restaurant Association Golf Classic
McCormick Ranch Golf Club
https://azrestaurant.org/golfclassic
MAY 9
An Evening with David Sedaris
Orpheum Theatre
MAY 11
Yotam Ottolenghi
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
MAY 11
An Evening with The Church
Crescent Ballroom
MAY 11
Rum Society: Selva Ray Rum
The Canal Club at The Scott
MAY 12
Jazz Noir with Dmitri Matheny
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
MAY 12
Colin Hay
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
