This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show. We hope to see you around town!

Central Perk at The FRIENDS Experience. Photo credit Superfly X.jpg

THROUGH MAY 8

The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in Phoenix

Paradise Valley Gateway

www.friendstheexperience.com/phoenix

THROUGH MAY 15

Five Women Wearing the Same Dress

Scottdale Desert Stages Theatre

www.desertstages.org/5wwsd22

SHR Archive 12.JPG

THROUGH MAY 22

Schoolhouse Rock Live!

Childsplay Theatre

www.childsplayaz.org

THROUGH JUNE 19

Chihuly in the Desert

Desert Botanical Garden & Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West

https://dbg.org/exhibits/chihuly-in-the-desert/2021-12-03

SUNDAYS THROUGH JUNE 26

Dog Days at the Garden

Desert Botanical Garden

https://dbg.org/events/dog-days/2022-04-17

MAY 4 – JUNE 19

Something Rotten!

Mainstage Theatre

www.phoenixtheatre.com

MAY 6 

Desert Pre-Harvest Seminar 

Holland Community Center 

480.488.1090; www.hollandcenter.org

MAY 6 – 8

Maricopa County Home & Garden Show

WestWorld of Scottsdale

www.maricopacountyhomeshows.com

IMG_4911 (1).JPG

MAY 6 – 22

Nunsense

Fountain Hills Theater

https://fhtaz.org

MAY 7

Phoenix Rising FC vs. San Antonio FC

Phoenix Rising Stadium

www.phxrisingfc.com

MAY 7

Kentucky Derby Lawn Party

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

https://fairmontscottsdaleprincess.ticketspice.com/2022-bourbon-steak-kentucky-derby-lawn-party

MAY 7

Kentucky Derby Party

The Holland Center

https://hollandcenter.org/event/kentucky-derby-party

MAY 7

Derby Days Dance

Adaptive Services Center

https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/scottsdale/activity/search/detail/29008?onlineSiteId=0&from_original_cui=true

MAY 7

Share the Road & Riding for the Long Haul

Phoenix Shrine Auditorium & Event Center

www.amsaf.org/rftlh

MAY 7

Black & White Ball and Business Awards

Arizona Grand Resort & Spa

www.azhcc.com

MAY 7 

Rosie’s House 2022 Ovation Gala 

The Camby, Autograph Collection 

602.252.8475; www.rosieshouse.org

cst_2022-03-01_013-1.tiff

MAY 7 

The Bulleit Bourbon Derby DayClub 

Derby DayClub 

www.thepoloparty.com/derby

MAY 7 – 8

New Works: Made in America

Faith Lutheran Church

www.arizonamasterworks.com

MAY 7 – 10

Funkalicious Volleyball Pirate Booty: Rocky Point XXVII Tournament

Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort

www.funkvolley.com

MAY 7 – 15

Be More Chill

Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre

www.desertstages.org/bmc22

Esteban_SedonaRedRock.jpg

MAY 8

Esteban-Mother’s Day Concert

Glendale Civic Center

www.estebanmothersday.bpt.me

MAY 8

Juan Gabriel – Ballet Arizona

Symphony Hall

www.phoenixsymphony.org

MAY 8

Mother’s Day at the Princess

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

www.scottsdaleprincess.com/events/scottsdale/mothers-day-at-the-princess

MAY 9

Arizona Restaurant Association Golf Classic

McCormick Ranch Golf Club

https://azrestaurant.org/golfclassic

MAY 9

An Evening with David Sedaris

Orpheum Theatre

www.scottsdalearts.org/events

MAY 11

Yotam Ottolenghi

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdalearts.org

MAY 11

An Evening with The Church

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com

MAY 11

Rum Society: Selva Ray Rum

The Canal Club at The Scott

https://thecanalclubaz.com

MAY 12

Jazz Noir with Dmitri Matheny

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdalearts.org

MAY 12

Colin Hay

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdalearts.org

