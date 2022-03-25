This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including the World Championship Hoop Dance Contest. We hope to see you Around Town!

Scott Sixkiller Sinquah (Gila River Pima/Hopi), 2020 Adult World Champion. 

MAR. 26 & 27 

World Championship Hoop Dance Contest 

Heard Museum 

www.heard.org; 602.252.8840 

March 26 

Melissa Aldana with The SCC Jazz Orchestra 

The Nash 

www.thenash.org 

March 26 

Bessie, Billie, & Nina – Pioneering Women in Jazz 

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org/events 

MARCH 31 - APRIL 3 

RENT: 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour 

The Madison Center for the Arts 

www.themadison.org/rent-25th-anniversary-farewell-tour 

