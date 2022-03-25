This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including the World Championship Hoop Dance Contest. We hope to see you Around Town!
MAR. 26 & 27
World Championship Hoop Dance Contest
Heard Museum
www.heard.org; 602.252.8840
March 26
Melissa Aldana with The SCC Jazz Orchestra
The Nash
March 26
Bessie, Billie, & Nina – Pioneering Women in Jazz
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org/events
MARCH 31 - APRIL 3
RENT: 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour
The Madison Center for the Arts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.