This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including The Marshall Tucker Band’s 50th Anniversary Tour. We hope to see you Around Town!

MARCH 18 

Arizona Sage Art Market 

Holland Center 

www.hollandcenter.org 

cst_2022-03-01_044-6.tiff

MARCH 18 - APRIL 3 

Ripcord 

Fountain Hills Theater 

https://fhtaz.org 

MARCH 19 

2022 Anthem Gem & Mineral Show 

Anthem Civic Building 

www.dmrmc.com 

cst_2022-03-01_044-7.tiff

MARCH 20 

The Marshall Tucker Band’s 50th Anniversary Tour 

Celebrity Theatre 

www.celebritytheatre.com 

cst_2022-03-01_045-1.tiff

MARCH 22 

Tinsley Ellis 

MIM Music Theater 

www.mim.org 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you