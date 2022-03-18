This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including The Marshall Tucker Band’s 50th Anniversary Tour. We hope to see you Around Town!
MARCH 18
Arizona Sage Art Market
Holland Center
MARCH 18 - APRIL 3
Ripcord
Fountain Hills Theater
MARCH 19
2022 Anthem Gem & Mineral Show
Anthem Civic Building
MARCH 20
The Marshall Tucker Band’s 50th Anniversary Tour
Celebrity Theatre
MARCH 22
Tinsley Ellis
MIM Music Theater
