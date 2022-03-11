This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including Artlink's Art d'Core Gala. We hope to see you Around Town!

MARCH 11 

Artlink’s Art d’Core Gala 

Park Central 

www.artdetour.com 

MARCH 11 - 13 

NASCAR Championship Weekend 

www.phoenixraceway.com 

MARCH 11 

Elton Dan and the Rocket Band 

Mesa Arts Center 

www.mesaartscenter.com 

MARCH 12 

2022 Gala - Season 54 

The Historic Temple of Music and Art 

www.atc.org/gala 

MARCH 16 

Buddy Guy 

Chandler Center for the Arts 

www.chandlercenter.org 

MARCH 17 - APRIL 10 

My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy 

Herberger Theater Center 

www.mysonthewaiter.com 

