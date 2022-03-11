This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including Artlink's Art d'Core Gala. We hope to see you Around Town!
MARCH 11
Artlink’s Art d’Core Gala
Park Central
MARCH 11 - 13
NASCAR Championship Weekend
MARCH 11
Elton Dan and the Rocket Band
Mesa Arts Center
MARCH 12
2022 Gala - Season 54
The Historic Temple of Music and Art
MARCH 16
Buddy Guy
Chandler Center for the Arts
MARCH 17 - APRIL 10
My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy
Herberger Theater Center
