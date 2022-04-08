This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including the Ignite Women’s Bike Event. We hope to see you Around Town!
THROUGH APRIL 10
Arizona Bike Week
WestWorld of Scottsdale
www.westworldaz.com/eventcalendar/2022/4/6/arizona-bike-week
THROUGH APRIL 10
The Other Mozart
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
https://scottsdaleperformingarts.org/event/the-other-mozart/2022-04-06
APRIL 8 - 10
Art on the Boardwalk
Arizona Boardwalk
www.sundancecreekpromotions.com
APRIL 9
Flora and Fauna of Namibia: My Journey
Carefree Desert Gardens
480.488.3686
APRIL 9
Arizona Gold Mining Experience
Cave Creek Museum
APRIL 9
Angélique Kidjo— Remain in Light Tour
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org/events
APRIL 10
Ignite Women’s Bike Event
Fountain Hills
www.igniteevent.com/ignite-bike-in-fountain-hills
APRIL 10
Broadway Bound
Cochise-Geronimo Clubhouse, Desert Mountain Golf Club
https://upscalesingers.ticketspice.com/ broadway-bound-at-desert-mountain
APRIL 14
Spring into Art
Scottsdale Arts District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.