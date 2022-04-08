This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including the Ignite Women’s Bike Event. We hope to see you Around Town!

THROUGH APRIL 10 

Arizona Bike Week 

WestWorld of Scottsdale 

www.westworldaz.com/eventcalendar/2022/4/6/arizona-bike-week 

image003 (1).jpg

THROUGH APRIL 10 

The Other Mozart 

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 

https://scottsdaleperformingarts.org/event/the-other-mozart/2022-04-06 

Chacons-AZ-Live-Music-Band-Phx-5665.jpg

APRIL 8 - 10 

Art on the Boardwalk 

Arizona Boardwalk 

www.sundancecreekpromotions.com 

Scott 4x5 300dpi.jpg

APRIL 9 

Flora and Fauna of Namibia: My Journey 

Carefree Desert Gardens 

480.488.3686 

APRIL 9 

Arizona Gold Mining Experience 

Cave Creek Museum 

https://cavecreekmuseum.org 

unnamed (24).jpg

APRIL 9 

Angélique Kidjo— Remain in Light Tour 

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org/events 

APRIL 10 

Ignite Women’s Bike Event 

Fountain Hills 

www.igniteevent.com/ignite-bike-in-fountain-hills 

APRIL 10 

Broadway Bound 

Cochise-Geronimo Clubhouse, Desert Mountain Golf Club 

https://upscalesingers.ticketspice.com/ broadway-bound-at-desert-mountain 

APRIL 14 

Spring into Art 

Scottsdale Arts District 

www.scottsdalegalleries.com 

