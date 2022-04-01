This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including Rock the District. We hope to see you Around Town!
APRIL 1
Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández
Mesa Arts Center
APRIL 1 - 30
Valley Bike Month
www.valleymetro.org/ commute-solutions/valley-bike-month
APRIL 2
Kilt Chaser Fun Run
Tempe Marketplace
APRIL 2
Rock the District
Harold’s Cave Creek Corral
APRIL 2
ARTrageous Gala
APRIL 2 & 3
Misa Azteca
Barry Goldwater High School Performing Arts Center – April 2
American Lutheran Church – April 3
APRIL 3
Broadway Bound
Holland Center
April 3
Spectacular Sextets
Sedona Performing Arts Center
https://chambermusicsedona.org/2022-season-spectacular-sextets
APRIL 3
Dance Dance Fusion Revolution
Cactus Shadows Fine Art Center
APRIL 3, 10, 17, & 24
I Hear You, Horse
Tierra Madre Horse & Human Sanctuary
480.469.9166
APRIL 5
“Cowgirl Up!” Western Women of Distinction Luncheon
Cultural Crossroads Learning Center
https://westernmuseum.org/western-women-of-distinction-luncheon-2
APRIL 5 - 6
Arizona Gives Day
APRIL 6 - 10
Arizona Bike Week
WestWorld of Scottsdale
www.westworldaz.com/ eventcalendar/2022/4/6/arizona-bike-week
APRIL 6 - 10
The Other Mozart
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
https://scottsdaleperformingarts.org/event/the-other-mozart/2022-04-06
