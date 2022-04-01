This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including Rock the District. We hope to see you Around Town!

APRIL 1 

Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández 

Mesa Arts Center 

www.mesaartscenter.com 

APRIL 1 - 30 

Valley Bike Month 

www.valleymetro.org/ commute-solutions/valley-bike-month 

APRIL 2 

Kilt Chaser Fun Run 

Tempe Marketplace 

www.fourpeaks.com 

APRIL 2 

Rock the District 

Harold’s Cave Creek Corral 

www.rockthedistrict.net 

APRIL 2 

ARTrageous Gala 

www.gala.scottsdalearts.org 

APRIL 2 & 3 

Misa Azteca 

Barry Goldwater High School Performing Arts Center – April 2 

American Lutheran Church – April 3 

https://pmaz.org 

APRIL 3 

Broadway Bound 

Holland Center 

www.upscalesinger.com 

April 3 

Spectacular Sextets 

Sedona Performing Arts Center 

https://chambermusicsedona.org/2022-season-spectacular-sextets 

APRIL 3 

Dance Dance Fusion Revolution 

Cactus Shadows Fine Art Center 

www.showtix4u.com 

APRIL 3, 10, 17, & 24 

I Hear You, Horse 

Tierra Madre Horse & Human Sanctuary 

480.469.9166 

APRIL 5 

“Cowgirl Up!” Western Women of Distinction Luncheon 

Cultural Crossroads Learning Center 

https://westernmuseum.org/western-women-of-distinction-luncheon-2

APRIL 5 - 6 

Arizona Gives Day 

www.azgives.org 

APRIL 6 - 10 

Arizona Bike Week 

WestWorld of Scottsdale 

www.westworldaz.com/ eventcalendar/2022/4/6/arizona-bike-week 

APRIL 6 - 10 

The Other Mozart 

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 

https://scottsdaleperformingarts.org/event/the-other-mozart/2022-04-06 

