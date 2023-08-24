Scottsdale has become known as one of the top bachelorette party destinations in America. It’s a common sight to see girls all dressed up, one sporting their bride sash, making their rounds on the famous Scottsdale Party Bus Crawler.
But what about the bachelors? Although the Valley has become a trendy bachelorette spot, there’s still plenty of activities to do for bachelor parties.
When planning a bachelor party, here’s some things to look into:
Canyon Lake Marina Rentals
Spend a day on the lake. Each rental from Canyon Lake Marina is equipped with a stereo, cooler, bimini tops and economical outboard engines.
Aloha 22 Tritoon, Aloha 25 Tritoon, Aloha 30 Double Decker with Slide and the Starcraft 17 Deck Boat are the rental options.
The Aloha 22 Tritoon can accommodate up to 10 people and the 25 Tritoon can hold 12. Both of these boats are great options for guests looking to go tubing, tanning, cruising, relaxing or fishing. The Aloha 30 Double Decker with Slide is the perfect party choice. With a capacity of 16 people, guests get to enjoy their bi-level pontoon with their own personal slide. The Starcraft 17 Deck Boat provides luxurious comfort for up to eight people and can be used to go tubing, fishing and more.
Where: Canyon Lake, 16802 AZ-88, Apache Junction
Cost: Prices vary depending on boat and trip duration
Info: canyonlakemarina.com/rentals
C2 Tactical
Voted the Best Indoor Gun Range in Arizona, C2 Tactical offers affordable bachelor and bachelorette packages. Both the Scottsdale and Tempe locations cater to any group size. The prices online accommodate groups up to five shooters, but additional participants may be added.
“For those looking for adventure during their bachelor party, C2 Tactical hosts a variety of group packages with a selection of pistols, shotguns or semiautomatics—or the full auto machine gun party,” said Vince Vasquez, managing member at C2 Tactical.
“Guys can host a bachelor party at either the Scottsdale or Tempe location with shooting package options including firearms, ammo, targets and T-shirts.”
Where: 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Suite 1050, Phoenix and 8475 S. Emerald Drive, Suite 106, Tempe
Cost: Package prices vary
Info: c2tactical.com
Extreme Arizona Rentals and Adventures
With the mission being to “give you the Arizona adventure of a lifetime,” Extreme Arizona Rentals and Adventures offer UTV, ATV and dirt bike rentals. With Arizona’s diverse range of trails and terrains to choose from, there are routes to accommodate guests of all levels.
Within groups, guests can mix and match their rentals to ensure everyone is comfortable on their ride. Off-roading adventures can be expensive, that’s why Extreme Arizona is flexible. If someone finds a better price somewhere else, Extreme Arizona will match or beat it. Extreme Arizona also offers jet ski, wake boat and pontoon boat rentals on Bartlett Lake.
Where: 6921 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek
Cost: Call 480-418-2515 for special pricing
Info: extremearizona.com
Putting World at the Promenade Scottsdale
Guests can always expect to find something new at Putting World’s 18-hole indoor course. New obstacles are added daily with the venue’s re-designs.
“Putting World provides an immersive experience for golfers of all levels to putt, play and enjoy including PGA/LPGA performance coaches, state-of-the-art performance studios equipped with the latest technology and more,” said Tim Suzor, owner of Putting World. "Plus, Putting World offers event space for birthdays, work outings and of course – bachelor parties”
Where: 16259 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Cost: Prices vary
Info: puttingworld.com
PopStroke
Brought to the public by Tiger Woods and his TGR Design team, each PopStroke location features two 18-hole putting courses that have a technology-infused, golf-entertainment concept. It’s a traditional golf course full of fairways, bunkers and roughs on a smaller scale where only a putter is needed.
“PopStroke's fun, vibrant energetic environment makes it a perfect destination for bachelor/bachelorette parties,” said Dylana Silver-O’Brien, vice president of marketing at PopStroke.
“We offer an entire day of high-energy entertainment featuring 36 holes of mini golf, a rooftop bar, drink delivery directly on the course, an outdoor beer garden with games like corn hole, and a full-service restaurant. We're open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday.”
Where: 9480 W. Hanna Dr., Glendale. Scottsdale location coming fall 2023
Cost: $30 all day play
Info: popstroke.com/glendale-az
Quintero Golf Club
For any golf lover, Arizona is a top destination, home of some of the most popular courses. Quintero Golf Club, designed by Rees Jones, has been ranked as No. 1 Best Public Golf Course in 2017 by both Golf Digest and GolfWeekly magazines. It has also been ranked No. 1 in Arizona by Golf Advisor.
Not only is it an award-winning course, but Quintero offers six luxury condominiums for guests to stay, perfect for accommodating any size party. Stay and Play packages can be found on Quintero’s website.
Where: 16752 W., AZ-74, Peoria
Cost: Prices vary
Info: quinterogolf.com
Talking Stick Resort and Casino
Talking Stick Resort has everything a bachelor party could possibly need. As one of Scottsdale’s top entertainment destinations, the resort has an award-winning golf course, spa, multiple restaurants, poolside cocktails, a calendar full of events, a full casino and more.
The casino offers over 50 table games, more than 1,400 state-of-the-art, multi-denominational play slots, 47 poker tables, roulette and craps. From deluxe to signature, executive, two-bay and three-bay suites, there’s options for bachelor parties of all sizes.
Add on one of Talking Stick Resort’s party packages. A popular bachelor choice is the $170 Hangover Package that comes with a choice of either a 375 ml bottle of Hennessy, Makers Mark, Patron Silver or Macallan. The Hangover Package also includes two mixtures of choice, a bottle of Fireball and the ultimate Wings Party Platter.
