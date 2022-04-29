This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including the Scottsdale Jazz Festival. We hope to see you around town!

APRIL 28 - MAY 1 

Wrigley Mansion Wine Festival 

Wrigley Mansion 

https://wrigleymansion.com/wine-festival 

APRIL 29 

Take Five Artists Reception 

Phoenix University Club 

602.254.5408 

APRIL 29 - MAY 1 

Balloonacy 

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org/events 

APRIL 30 

Scoot ‘n Shoot 

Roadrunner Harley Davidson 

https://aoma1b.ticketleap.com/shootnscoot2 

unnamed-1.jpg

APRIL 30 

Scottsdale Jazz Festival 

Scottsdale Civic Center 

www.scottsdalejazzfest.org 

APRIL 30 - MAY 1

Arizona Women's Expo

Phoenix Convention Center

www.azwomensexpo.com

THROUGH MAY 1 

The Color Purple 

The Phoenix Theater Company 

602.254.2151; www.phoenixtheatre.com 

MAY 1 

Plated & Staged… A Herberger Theater Experience 

Herberger Theater 

www.herbergertheater.org/events/plated-staged-a-herberger-theater-experience 

