This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including the Scottsdale Jazz Festival. We hope to see you around town!
APRIL 28 - MAY 1
Wrigley Mansion Wine Festival
Wrigley Mansion
https://wrigleymansion.com/wine-festival
APRIL 29
Take Five Artists Reception
Phoenix University Club
602.254.5408
APRIL 29 - MAY 1
Balloonacy
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org/events
APRIL 30
Scoot ‘n Shoot
Roadrunner Harley Davidson
https://aoma1b.ticketleap.com/shootnscoot2
APRIL 30
Scottsdale Jazz Festival
Scottsdale Civic Center
APRIL 30 - MAY 1
Arizona Women's Expo
Phoenix Convention Center
THROUGH MAY 1
The Color Purple
The Phoenix Theater Company
602.254.2151; www.phoenixtheatre.com
MAY 1
Plated & Staged… A Herberger Theater Experience
Herberger Theater
www.herbergertheater.org/events/plated-staged-a-herberger-theater-experience
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.