THROUGH APRIL 30 

Les Misérables School Edition 

The Holland Center 

480.488.1981; www.dftheater.org 

APRIL 21 - MAY 7 

Seussical 

Musical Theatre of Anthem 

www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org 

APRIL 22 

Big Bronco Anniversary Celebration 

Big Bronco Cave Creek 

www.bigbroncocavecreek.com 

APRIL 22 - 23 

Purse-Impressions 

The Holland Center 

602.814.6679; www.purse-impressions.com 

APRIL 22 - 23 

Once Upon A Bachelor 

Phoenix Center for the Arts 

www.cazodance.com 

APRIL 22 - MAY 15 

5 Women Wearing the Same Dress 

Desert Stages Theatre 

www.desertstages.org 

APRIL 23 

Bash for the Nash Gala 

The Heard Museum 

www.thenash.org/gala 

APRIL 23 

Scottsdale Wine Fest 

Wasted Grain 

www.oldtownfests.com 

APRIL 23 - MAY 22 

Schoolhouse Rock LIVE! 

Herberger Theater 

www.childsplayaz.org/shrl22 

APRIL 24 

Dear Edwina Jr. 

Desert Foothills Theater 

480.488.1981 

APRIL 24 

AT THE BALLET - Broadway Cabaret 

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix 

www.ballettheatreofphx.org; www.convergenceballet.org 

APRIL 25 

Sarah Darling 

Phoenix's Last Exit Live 

www.eventbrite.com/e/sarah-darling-w-special-guest-kassi-jayde-tickets-254987082227 

THROUGH APRIL 28 

In Celebration of Women Art Exhibition 

Arizona Capitol Museum 

www.azwp.org 

APRIL 28 - MAY 1 

Wrigley Mansion Wine Festival 

Wrigley Mansion 

https://wrigleymansion.com/wine-festival 

