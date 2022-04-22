This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including Scottsdale Wine Fest. We hope to see you around town!
THROUGH APRIL 30
Les Misérables School Edition
The Holland Center
480.488.1981; www.dftheater.org
APRIL 21 - MAY 7
Seussical
Musical Theatre of Anthem
www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org
APRIL 22
Big Bronco Anniversary Celebration
Big Bronco Cave Creek
APRIL 22 - 23
Purse-Impressions
The Holland Center
602.814.6679; www.purse-impressions.com
APRIL 22 - 23
Once Upon A Bachelor
Phoenix Center for the Arts
APRIL 22 - MAY 15
5 Women Wearing the Same Dress
Desert Stages Theatre
APRIL 23
Bash for the Nash Gala
The Heard Museum
APRIL 23
Scottsdale Wine Fest
Wasted Grain
APRIL 23 - MAY 22
Schoolhouse Rock LIVE!
Herberger Theater
APRIL 24
Dear Edwina Jr.
Desert Foothills Theater
480.488.1981
APRIL 24
AT THE BALLET - Broadway Cabaret
Ballet Theatre of Phoenix
www.ballettheatreofphx.org; www.convergenceballet.org
APRIL 25
Sarah Darling
Phoenix's Last Exit Live
www.eventbrite.com/e/sarah-darling-w-special-guest-kassi-jayde-tickets-254987082227
THROUGH APRIL 28
In Celebration of Women Art Exhibition
Arizona Capitol Museum
APRIL 28 - MAY 1
Wrigley Mansion Wine Festival
Wrigley Mansion
