This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including Phoenix Fashion Week. We hope to see you around town!

APRIL 15 

House of Stairs 

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa 

www.hyattregencyscottsdale.com 

APRIL 15 - 16 

Phoenix Fashion Week 

Chateau Luxe 

www.phoenixfashionweek.com 

IMG_4398.JPG

APRIL 15 - MAY 1 

Suds 

Fountain Hills Theater 

http://fhtaz.org 

APRIL 16 

Swing Street Café 

Fountain Hills Theater 

http://fhtaz.org 

Kroc Egg Hunt (3).jpg

APRIL 16 

5th Annual Easter “Eggs”travaganza 

Kroc Center 

https://krocphoenix.org/kroc-phoenix 

Alan Parsons - SIMON LOWERY PHOTOG .jpg

APRIL 16 

Alan Parsons Live Project 

Celebrity Theatre 

www.celebritytheatre.com 

APRIL 16 

A Walk, Talk, and Taste of the Desert 

Desert Awareness Park 

480.488.1090 

Carolyn Wonderland

APRIL 16 

Carolyn Wonderland 

The Rhythm Room 

www.rhythmroom.com 

APRIL 17 

BadJune 

Hideaway 

480.595.0358 

APRIL 21 

Charles Mingus Centennial 

The Nash 

www.thenash.org 

APRIL 21 

A Bluesman Came To Town 

The Rhythm Room 

www.rhythmroom.com 

APRIL 21 - 30 

Les Misérables School Edition 

The Holland Center 

480.488.1981; www.dftheater.org 

Seussical_Promo_1047 1 (1).jpg

APRIL 21 - MAY 7 

Seussical 

Musical Theatre of Anthem 

www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org 

