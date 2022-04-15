This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including Phoenix Fashion Week. We hope to see you around town!
APRIL 15
House of Stairs
Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa
www.hyattregencyscottsdale.com
APRIL 15 - 16
Phoenix Fashion Week
Chateau Luxe
APRIL 15 - MAY 1
Suds
Fountain Hills Theater
APRIL 16
Swing Street Café
Fountain Hills Theater
APRIL 16
5th Annual Easter “Eggs”travaganza
Kroc Center
https://krocphoenix.org/kroc-phoenix
APRIL 16
Alan Parsons Live Project
Celebrity Theatre
APRIL 16
A Walk, Talk, and Taste of the Desert
Desert Awareness Park
480.488.1090
APRIL 16
Carolyn Wonderland
The Rhythm Room
APRIL 17
BadJune
Hideaway
480.595.0358
APRIL 21
Charles Mingus Centennial
The Nash
APRIL 21
A Bluesman Came To Town
The Rhythm Room
APRIL 21 - 30
Les Misérables School Edition
The Holland Center
480.488.1981; www.dftheater.org
APRIL 21 - MAY 7
Seussical
Musical Theatre of Anthem
