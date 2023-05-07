It’s that time of the year to celebrate all the mothers out there for the hard work, love and dedication they provide year-round. From brunch specials to fun activities and more, there’s so much to do in and around the Phoenix area this Mother’s Day.
If you’re looking for something new to do this Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, or during the entire weekend, check out some of the specials and events below.
Dining Specials
Mother’s Day Roses and Rosé Brunch and Dinner at STK Steakhouse
This Mother’s Day, STK Steakhouse’s goal is to make every mom feel special with their brunch, afternoon tea, afternoon tea cocktail and wagyu specials. For brunch they’ll have STK bennies, hot chicken and waffles and truffle steak and eggs.
Their afternoon tea features a selection of hot tea, sandwiches, scones and desserts that’ll be served up with a glass of either Prosecco, Moet Brut or Veuve Clicquot Rose. It’s your choice! Afternoon tea cocktails include their GT Mojito, Southern Peaches and Peachallini. And, with their wagyu specials, you’ll get to take your pick in their selection of wagyu from around the world.
Where: 7134 E. Stetson Dr., Scottsdale
Cost: Prices vary
Info: stksteakhouse.com
Harold’s Cave Creek Corral Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet
In addition to the original breakfast buffet – served from 8 to 11 a.m. with menu items like french toast, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, eggs benedict and more – a special Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet offered at Harold’s Cave Creek Corral from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Special brunch items include everything from the original breakfast buffet, plus a carving station (bone-in ham and prime rib), chicken and waffles, smoked salmon, oysters, quiche and more.
Those 21 and over will receive a complimentary mimosa, and a Bloody Mary bar will also be available. All moms will also receive a free carnation. Diners can enjoy their brunch while listening to live music by Pandy Raye from noon to 4 p.m.
Where: 6895 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek
Cost: Prices vary
Info: haroldscorral.com, 480-488-1906
Chateau Luxe’s Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet
The Chateau Luxe is bringing back its Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet, complete with exclusive food and drink creations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14. In addition to the buffet – complete with a variety of culinary delights – there will also be live music, giveaways, a free kids’ corner and a professional photographer to capture your family portraits.
Make your two-hour reservation and revel in all the flavors from their seafood tower to made-to-order omelets and waffles, custom mimosas, prime rib cutting station and chef prepared entrees inspired by global cuisine. Reservations are required.
Where: 1175 E. Lone Cactus Dr., Phoenix
Cost: Adult brunch $99, adult boozy brunch $119, child brunch $45, guests under one are free
Info: chateauluxeaz.com/brunch
Mother's Day Brunch at The Americano
Celebrity Chef Scott Conant has crafted a special brunch menu at the Americano just for Mother’s Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Italian-inspired steakhouse will be serving crab benedict, lobster soft scramble and crepe cake in addition to their regular menu. You don’t want to miss out on the most “lavish brunch in Scottsdale.”
Where: 17797 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Cost: Prices vary
Info: theamericanorestaurant.com
Mother’s Day Dining at Hotel Valley Ho
Hotel Valley Ho will be celebrating Mother’s Day with a lot of delicious food. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Sands venue will be set up with a chef-attended brunch buffet that’ll have a seafood bar, salads, starters, entrées, chef omelet and carving stations. For dessert there will be house-made macarons, strawberry cheesecake, blood orange passion fruit shooters and chocolate créme puffs.
ZuZu will also be having featured specials in addition to their seasonal menus. From 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. it will have quiche Lorraine, fried chicken Benny, PB+J french toast and more. Then, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. the specials will be spicy chicken fried rock shrimp and a 12-ounce New York strip with bacon and white cheddar casserole. Reservations are required.
Where: 6850 E. Main St., Scottsdale
Cost: Sands buffet, $79 per person, $29 for children 12 and under; ZuZu prices a la carte
Info: hotelvalleyho.com, 480-421-7997
Mother’s Day Brunch at Kona Grill
On both Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14, Kona Grill will be having dinner specials that include their prime rib surf and turf and lemon slice. On Mother’s Day, the restaurant will offer a special brunch that includes eggs benedict, steak and eggs and macadamia nut french toast.
Where: 7104 E. Camelback Road, Suite 559, Scottsdale
Cost: Prices vary
Info: konagrill.com
Free Food for Mom at Z’Tejas
Moms eat free at Z’Tejas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14. The Southwestern inspired grill offers everything from bananas foster French toast to pork verde chilaquiles, a capitol beef barbacoa omelet and breakfast tacos. And, of course, there will be mimosas.
Reservations aren’t required but are encouraged. With the purchase of an adult entrée, you’ll get the free brunch for mom.
Where: 8300 N. Hayden Road, Suite D-101, Scottsdale and 7221 W. Ray Road, Chandler
Cost: Free
Info: ztejas.com
Cala Scottsdale Mother’s Day Brunch
Get ready for a morning of bottomless mimosas at the Cala Scottsdale. Come hungry because there will be a special a la carte menu just for Mother’s Day. This year's menu features coriander crusted ahi tuna salad, whipped avocado and ricotta toast and lemon chiffon cake.
Where: 7501 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
Cost: Prices vary
Info: calascottsdale.com
Mother’s Day Brunch at Hearth ‘61
Take your seat at one of Paradise Valley’s premier dining spots and enjoy everything Chef Charles Wiley has prepared for you. From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Hearth ‘61 will be serving their Mother’s Day brunch family-style, with everything from smoked salmon benedict, braised beef short rib hash, pan-seared sea bass, roasted New York strip and ratatouille. Reservations are required.
Where: 5445 E. Lincoln Dr., Paradise Valley
Cost: $95 per person, $35 for kids 7 - 12, free for kids 6 and under
Info: mountainshadows.com
Mama-Mosas at U.S. Egg
U.S. Egg is celebrating moms across Arizona with the return of its Mama-Mosa flight special Mother’s Day weekend. On May 13 and 14, treat mom to a delicious brunch and a one-of-a-kind mimosa flight made just for them. U.S. Egg wants to make sure moms get exactly what they want during this holiday weekend and can choose any three out of their six mimosa options to create the perfect flight for $21.
U.S. Egg’s mimosa selections include Pink Cadillac with pink lemonade and champagne; Cram-Mimosa with cranberry juice and champagne; Sunrise with orange juice, strawberry puree and champagne; Tropical with pineapple juice and champagne; Triple P with pineapple, prosecco and pink lemonade; or Traditional with orange Juice and champagne.
Where: Various locations in Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tempe and Chandler
Cost: $21 Mama-Mosa flight
Info: useggrestaurant.com
Mother’s Day Brunch at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort
Treat your mom to a delectable brunch to start out her day with We-Ko-Pa’s Mother’s Day specials, offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For the first course/appetizer there is a choice of foraged mushroom soup, jumbo tiger prawn cocktail, salad lyonnaise, little Caeser salad or cured salmon carpaccio. Entrées include Pacific halibut, linz filet mignon, blue crab benedict and egg white frittata. And, of course, don’t forget about the dessert! For dessert We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort will be serving pineapple gateau and dark chocolate cheesecake.
Reservations are required and can be made at opentable.com.
Where: 10438 Wekopa Way, Fort McDowell
Cost: $85 per person
Info: wekopacasinoresort.com/dining
Heart-shaped Pizza at Peter Piper Pizza
Looking for something simple to do for Mother’s Day? Peter Piper Pizza’s heart-shaped pizza of love will be available May 8-14. Available for Mother’s Day and Dia de la Madre, the one-topping pizza can be ordered for dine-in, carryout or delivery. Price varies depending on the location.
Where: Locations throughout the Valley
Cost: $19-$21
Info: peterpiperpizza.com
Gifts
Stemistry
A bouquet of flowers has the ability to make almost anyone light up. Large bouquets can get pricey, but Stemistry offers an affordable, local option. From Wednesday, May 10 through Monday, May 15, the part flower bar, part coffee shop will be selling $15 bouquets in small mason jars.
The idea for this unique coffee shop came from 17-year-old Dylan Capshaw in 2022 when he came up with a way to merge his two passions, flowers and coffee, into one. There are now two locations in the Valley. Pick out the perfect bouquet for your mom this Mother’s Day by visiting Stemistry.
Where: 9015 E. Vía Linda, Suite 106, Scottsdale and Heritage Square 618 E. Adams St., Phoenix
Cost: $15
Info: stemistry.com
Candle Chemistry
There’s nothing better than receiving a homemade gift. At Candle Chemistry, you can create and customize your own soy candle or body product with your concocted scent. Make your scent at the Fragrance Bar and pick out a unique container to pour your candle into. From tumblers to mason jars, you’re bound to find something special your mom will love.
Where: Locations in Scottsdale, Peoria and Gilbert
Cost: Prices vary
Info: candlechemistry.com
SugarJam
SugarJam The Southern Kitchen features a one-of-a-kind gift shop that fits all your shopping needs. The Market by SugarJam includes items made from a variety of diverse local artists, such as multi-ethnic and woman-owned small businesses. These items are not sold on Amazon. Some of the unique finds include hand-made candles, artworks, crafts, home goods, SugarJam apparel and more.
The local brunch restaurant serves Southern-themed brunch, craft cocktails, mimosa flights, scratch baked goods and has a resident DJ spinning all the hits.
Where: 15111 N. Hayden Road, Suite 170, Scottsdale
Cost: Prices vary
Info: sjsouthernkitchen.com
Activities
Celebrating Motherhood Afternoon Tea Party
Dress to impress because this “bougie tea party twist” is all about celebrating motherhood. Wearing your best tea party attire, sit back and relax as you're pampered and treated like the queen you are with the Motherhood Afternoon Tea Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.
Whether you’re a mother or honoring the special mothers in your life, this celebration is all about coming together and sharing our appreciation for everything our mothers do. They want everyone to walk out of the tea party feeling cherished and loved.
With your ticket you’ll get access to the mimosa bar, soup or organic strawberry walnut salad, a fresh fruit parfait, assorted finger sandwiches, white chocolate-dipped strawberries with chocolate drizzle, an assortment of freshly baked pastries, fresh baked sweet scones served with devonshire cream, lemon curd and various loose leaf teas. There will also be different games and prizes.
Where: 610 E. Roosevelt St., Suite 136, Phoenix
Cost: $50 - $100
Info: thebougiegarden.com
Mother’s Day Skate
Join Skateland Mesa for their Mother’s Day Skate Party from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 14. Lace up your skates and get ready to glide the afternoon away. If you don’t have your own roller skates, rentals are available for $4.50. If you’re in need of a refreshment, stop by the Roller Cafe for a drink, pizza, soft pretzels, nachos and more. You can also visit the arcade and try to rack up enough tickets to bring home the big prize.
