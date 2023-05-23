The Town of Carefree is set to host a Memorial Day tribute honoring fallen service members and veterans in a ceremony at the Cave Creek Memorial Cemetery Monday, May 29.
The program will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. at the cemetery, which, despite the name, is located in Carefree at 36400 N. Pima Road. Carefree Mayor John Crane said the town has been hosting a Memorial Day ceremony for several years now, and it’s something that’s important to the community.
“We’re very respectful of our veterans, and we just wanted to find a way to show that respect, even if it’s just a morning on Memorial Day,” Crane said.
“It’s just the right thing to do. We have a nice turnout and it’s very well received… A lot of people who live in our town are veterans, or, if they aren’t, they have family members who have served, and it means a lot to them.”
At this year’s ceremony, President of American Gold Star Mother West Phoenix chapter, Patricia Hinds, will remember her son, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin Hinds (Jan. 4, 1991 – May 4, 2019) and will share her perspective and thoughts about Memorial Day.
The program will include Cactus Shadows High School student Monet Emery singing the National Anthem; World War II Marine Corp veteran Capt. Sam Baker leading the pledge of allegiance; US Army veteran Rabbi Bonnie Koppell performing the invocation; and the local Cave Creek Boy Scout Troop 603 color guard posting and retrieving the colors.
Veterans Heritage Project (VHP) will be in attendance with students from Cactus Shadows High School to display a student-built veteran exhibit. VHP student veteran interviews compiled in books entitled “Since You Asked” will be on display and for sale.
The Black Mountain Foothills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will also be at the event to provide coffee and water.
Come together with the community to pay tribute to those who have given their lives in service to this country. Before or after the program, guests are encouraged to take a moment at the Veterans Memorial in the Carefree Desert Gardens to pay respects to all those veterans who have served.
