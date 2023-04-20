The Arizona community is invited to join the celebration of culinary delights, fine wines and a worthy cause at the 50th annual Original Taste Food and Wine Event on Saturday.
The much-anticipated event will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Scottsdale Civic Center and raise vital funds for Arizona children’s charities.
This milestone year promises to be a memorable evening featuring an impressive lineup of over 20 participating restaurants, showcasing their finest culinary creations and offering complimentary cocktails to attendees. Renowned local and international wineries will also be in attendance, pouring a vast array of exquisite wines for all to enjoy.
In addition to the incredible food and drink offerings, guests will be treated to an electrifying live performance by country music star, Jimmie Allen. The chart-topping artist will grace the stage with his heartfelt and energetic tunes, providing the perfect soundtrack for this special occasion.
Tickets are still available for this elite culinary experience, with general admission priced at $200 and a VIP option available for $500.
Since its inception in 1973, The Original Taste has been committed to supporting the well-being of Arizona’s children. Over the past 50 years, the event has raised millions of dollars for various children’s charities throughout the state, including educational initiatives, healthcare programs and support services for children in need. This year, proceeds from the event will continue to impact the lives of thousands of children, providing them with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive.
The Original Taste is hosted by and benefits Executive Council Charities, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to support local youth-based charities and programs that have significant impact helping kids overcome adversity and reach their full potential as caring, productive and responsible citizens.
Executive Council Charities supported more than 125 charities this past year, distributing more than $2.2 million. Benefiting charities include Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, UMOM New Day Centers, Salt River Community Children’s Foundation, Child Crisis Arizona and many more.
This landmark anniversary event is made possible by the generous support of sponsors, participating restaurants, wineries and beverage partners. Together, these groups look forward to celebrating half a century of giving back to the community and making a lasting impact on the lives of Arizona’s children.
For more information on the 50th Annual Original Taste, sponsorship opportunities and ticket sales, visit www.ec70phx.com/original-taste.
