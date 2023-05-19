A typical all-American musical odyssey through agoraphobia, adultery, hysterical pregnancy, strippers, electric chairs, flan, road kill, toll collecting, spray cheese, guns and disco, “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” opens at Fountain Hills Theater today.
There’s a new tenant at Armadillo Acres — and she’s wreaking havoc all over Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. When Pippi, the stripper on the run, comes between the Dr. Phil-loving, agoraphobic Jeannie and her tollbooth collector husband — the storms begin to brew.
“The Great American Trailer Park Musical” began its journey as so many shows do — two kids meet on tour performing “The Rocky Horror Show” for German audiences, one has an idea, the other says “no,” but the former insists and collaboration commences.
That’s pretty much what happened when composer/lyricist David Nehls approached librettist Betsy Kelso. Throughout the show’s ensuing development, characters would come and go — as would songs — but the spirit of the show was the constant. “Armadillo Acres” is a come-as-you-are kind of trailer park, where personalities and predilections might be noisy, but hearts are soft and true.
“The Great American Trailer Park Musical” is directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Gracie Schitkovitz. The production stars Rudy Bogojevich, Elizabeth Bridgewater, Lacey Dixon, Adam Gobeski, Hillary Low, Janine Smith and Kori Stearns. It also has a live band featuring Jay Melberg, Stephan Hettinger, Ukiah Odom and Lesle St. John.
Presented through special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, Inc., “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” is rated PG and recommended for ages 16 and older for language and adult content.
Performances of “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, June 4. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, active duty and veteran discounts are available. Tickets can be purchased through the Theater Box Office by calling 480-837-9661 during box office hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday) or by visiting fhtaz.org.
