One of Cave Creek’s historic buildings has been transformed into one of the North Valley’s largest art galleries. The Finer Arts Gallery recently expanded to the full 4,000-square-foot space of the town’s historic Treehouse building and is celebrating the move with a special “Art Affaire” reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17.
The free event will feature refreshments, live music and green beer, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. In addition, some of the artists will exhibit their interpretation of “green,” which could include anything from green-colored art to creative art made with recyclable materials.
Visitors to The Finer Arts Gallery will find diverse paintings, drawings, sculpture, mixed media, photography, glass, wood, fiber, ceramics, jewelry and other original work. With more than four dozen fine artists, the gallery features all genres of art, from western to contemporary and even some AI-inspired and Steampunk-inspired art.
Photographer thinks like painter
Robert Elenbaas, a talented fine art photographer and one of the gallery’s eight co-owners, said The Finer Arts Gallery has come a long way since it opened in September 2021.
“Originally, we occupied a 2,200-square-foot section of the building,” Elenbaas said. “As we expanded into the full space, we were careful to design the layout so that it kept its warm, intimate atmosphere. It’s rewarding to hear guests comment on how much fun it is to discover diverse art as they weave through each gallery section.”
Elenbaas is one of four featured artists in March. An Anthem resident, he first began experimenting with black and white photography when he was in college in San Francisco.
“My passion for landscape, nature and fine art photography developed as an extension of my wilderness backpacking experiences,” he said. “My treks take me to unique places whose wonder I am not skilled enough to relate verbally. In this case, a picture truly does tell the story better than a thousand words.”
Photography was also a creative outlet for him during his career as an emergency medicine clinical pharmacist. He became more serious about photography when he acquired his first digital camera.
“It was a game-changer for me because it opened up a new world of photography as an expressive art form,” he said, adding that his digital dark room allows him to “think like a painter” and gives him much more flexibility to emphasize or deemphasize certain aspects of each photo.
Whether photographing the night sky or a scenic landscape during the day, Elenbaas believes that photography has little to do with the things one sees, and everything to do with the way one sees them.
“Our natural world amazes me, be it grand vistas or intimate details one sees only on close inspection,” he said. “I seek to communicate aspects of our world people may not normally appreciate, either because of the limitations of human vision or because we just don’t take the time to really see what’s in front of us.”
Painter passionate about pastels
Beverly Carlson-Bradshaw can’t imagine a world without art. She grew up creating drawings of the animals she found on the family farm in Montana. In high school, she moved on to working in oil paints. She later attended classes at Eastern Montana College in Billings, while working with important artists, such as Ben Steele.
Though her career path pivoted to interior design, she yearned to find time to draw and paint. When her life and career took her to Seattle, she continued to study art in the evenings at the University of Washington. She credits well-known artists Ned Mueller and Clark Elster with introducing her to pastels and inspiring her to pursue her passion.
“Ned Mueller is one of the few artists who have been designated as a Master Artist by both the American Impressionist Society and the Oil Painters of America,” Carlson-Bradshaw said. “And Clark Elster is an award-winning artist and founding signature member of the Northwest Pastel Society. The workshops they taught truly changed the direction of my life.”
A Carefree resident who has received numerous accolades for her work, Carlson-Bradshaw now works full time as a pastel artist, often venturing out into the desert, mountains and other scenic locations to capture the beauty of landscapes as she paints “plein air,” or outside on location.
“I enjoy bringing out the soul and beauty of my subjects,” she said. “I aspire to capture the light and shadows in all my paintings, and I like to challenge myself to work in new ways, whether by trying a new palette or by applying new techniques.”
The gallery’s March featured artists also include Kristin Kleyer Mangum, an international fiber mixed media artist, and Kathy Nelson, a talented fused glass artist.
The Finer Arts Gallery is located in Cave Creek next to Big Earl’s, at 6137 E. Cave Creek Road. For more information about the event or the gallery, call 480-488-2923 or visit thefinerartsgallery.com.
