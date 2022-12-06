The Cave Creek Museum is hosting Kiwanis Family Fun Days “A Homesteader Christmas” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
Christmas for Arizona's homesteaders was very much "a do-it-yourself” event. People made their own ornaments, their own cards, their own wrappings and the gifts they gave to one another. Visitors will be encouraged to make their own special ornaments and their own fun.
The event is free thanks to the support of Kiwanis Club of Carefree. However, please make reservations at cavecreekmuseum.org to ensure there are enough supplies for all participants.
The 52-year-old museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research and interpretive exhibits. The Cave Creek Museum is located at 6140 E. Skyline Drive in Cave Creek and is open October through May. The museum can be reached at 480-488-2764 or cavecreekmuseum.org.
