The heartbreak of losing a child to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) is forever, and one family turned that heartbreak into a mission to help other families.
Taking place from 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, April 2, the 11th annual Team Taylor Fun Run 5K will be raising funds for Phoenix Children’s Safe Sleep & Home Safety Program which works towards the prevention of SIDS.
Mark and Katie Cosmas have hosted the Team Taylor Fun Run 5K for the past 11 years, raising more than $1 million in SIDS prevention and awareness. At only five months old, their daughter, Taylor, never woke up from her routine nap. The Cosmas family turned their grief into passion to help find a cure for the tragic, unpredictable cause of death.
SIDS, also called SUID (sudden unexpected infant death), is a large category of unexpected infant deaths, with 2,300 babies dying of SIDS in the United States each year. It is the leading cause of death for children from one month to one year.
“There was nothing in Arizona to support the families who had lost their baby to SIDS,” Katie said. “That’s when we decided to set up Team Taylor to give families a way to honor their loved ones as well as provide hope for an end to SIDS.”
Not just a run, this event helps connect families that have been impacted by the devastation of SIDS. For the Cosmas family, this is an especially poignant year as they pass the baton to Phoenix Children’s who will be stepping in to plan the run moving forward.
“We are beyond grateful that Mark and Katie have chosen to partner with Phoenix Children’s on this incredibly impactful event,” said Tim Harrison, vice president of corporate partnerships and special events at Phoenix Children’s Foundation. “We will honor Taylor by continuing to grow Team Taylor and raise funds for sleep safety.”
Phoenix Children’s Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering philanthropic support from individuals, families, organizations and corporate partners committed to Phoenix Children’s mission: to advance hope, healing and the best health care for children and their families.
One of the nation’s leading pediatric health systems, Phoenix Children’s offers more than 70 family-centered care programs that are fully or partially funded by philanthropy.
The Team Taylor Family Fun Run has raised over $1 million since 2013 – not including funds raised at last year’s run – to support several local and national Sudden Infant Death Syndrome research facilities, hospitals and programs.
The 3-mile run is open to all ages and will cruise through the streets of Arcadia. Participants are welcome to run, walk, bike or scooter the 5K. The run will begin at 48th Street and the Arizona Canal. After the race, there will be an after party at OHSO Brewery and Distillery located at 4900 E. Indian School Road.
To sign up or learn more, visit teamtayloraz.com. Registration costs $45 and is open until the morning of the race.
